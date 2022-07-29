Geoscience company tries to make fresh seismic survey attempts
Geoscience company Searcher Geodata has returned to South Africa, to make a fresh attempt at completing its seismic surveys.
An urgent interdict, obtained from the Western Cape High Court by small-scale fishers, previously halted the company's first attempt to survey the West Coast.
The UK-based company wants to do the surveys at about 256km offshore of St Helena Bay to 220km offshore of Hondeklip Bay.
Cape Talk's John Maytham spoke to Daily Maverick's journalist, Onke Ngcuka, about Searcher Geodata's new attempts to get permission to conduct seismic surveys . She says companies, like Searcher Geodata, always want to prioritize profits over poor communities.
Seismic Geodata has taken another approach in terms of getting the environmental authorization done and they have come back after they said that they wouldn’t to actually try again all these exploration in the offshores.Onke Ngcuka, Journalist - Daily Maverick
The Geodata is still in the process of conducting the consultation and from what I have seen is that they have now issued it in three languages which is one of the complaints from the small-scale fishing community.Onke Ngcuka, Journalist - Daily Maverick
The studies around the effects of seismic survey on marine life is not as comprehensive and a lot of these companies take advantage of that and just continue do this work and pull a compromise of the community under the false guise of job promises when these companies are foreign, and lot of profits would go to these foreign lands.Onke Ngcuka, Journalist - Daily Maverick
