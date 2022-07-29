Commonwealth Games under way
- This year's Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham, England
- This year sees more events for women and disabled athletes than any other Commonwealth Games
The 2022 Commonwealth Games, commonly known as Birmingham 2022, is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth. The sport event is currently underway in Birmingham, England. The Commonwealth Games, started yesterday and will run until the 8th of August 2022.
The opening ceremony was one to behold, with the show-stopper being a 10m tall electronic bull.
,,,plenty of different highlights and I have to say, lots of enthusiasm, lots of smiling faces and a good start.Gavin Grey - UK correspondent
It's said that this year's Commonwealth Games will cost over 700 million pounds. The games were initially scheduled to be hosted in Durban, South Africa, but fell through and were awarded to England for the 2nd time in 20 years.
It is a shame and it is very difficult. The cost is one thing, particularly in the time of austerity. It is a huge organizational, logistical nightmare.Gavin Grey - UK correspondent
This is the very first Commonwealth Games which will consist of more events for female athletes than male athletes.
Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached.
Source : Picture: Twitter/@birminghamcg22
More from Sport
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United.Read More
Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign
South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold medal in the Sevens final on Sunday.Read More
'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment
The former Bafana Bafana striker will join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as first-team coach for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.Read More
SA swimmers Van Niekerk and Coetzee win first gold medals at Commonwealth Games
Lara van Niekerk made history by beating her Commonwealth record and claiming Team South Africa's first gold medal in Birmingham.Read More
Premier League giants Man United sign Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach
During his time with Usuthu, McCarthy led the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era in the 2020/2021 season where they finished second and secured CAF Champions League football for the first time in their history.Read More
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night
A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life.Read More
Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT
Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town next year, following a successful bid in Singapore in 2018.Read More
'2023 Netball World Cup will make the sport fashionable and change narratives'
Africa Melane is joined by Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane, to discuss the Netball World Cup hosted in the country 60 years after its inception.Read More
Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships
John Maytham speaks to a retired South African cricketer, Vince van der Bijl, about how cricket changed his life.Read More