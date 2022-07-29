Commonwealth Games under way





This year's Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham, England

This year sees more events for women and disabled athletes than any other Commonwealth Games

The City of Birmingham in the UK will host the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Twitter/@birminghamcg22

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, commonly known as Birmingham 2022, is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth. The sport event is currently underway in Birmingham, England. The Commonwealth Games, started yesterday and will run until the 8th of August 2022.

The opening ceremony was one to behold, with the show-stopper being a 10m tall electronic bull.

,,,plenty of different highlights and I have to say, lots of enthusiasm, lots of smiling faces and a good start. Gavin Grey - UK correspondent

It's said that this year's Commonwealth Games will cost over 700 million pounds. The games were initially scheduled to be hosted in Durban, South Africa, but fell through and were awarded to England for the 2nd time in 20 years.

It is a shame and it is very difficult. The cost is one thing, particularly in the time of austerity. It is a huge organizational, logistical nightmare. Gavin Grey - UK correspondent

This is the very first Commonwealth Games which will consist of more events for female athletes than male athletes.

