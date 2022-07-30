ANC to meet on Wednesday about Ramaphosa's Phala Phala testimony - Mashamba
JOHANNESBURG - Head of the ANC's integrity commission George Mashamba told Eyewitness News on Friday that the party would be meeting on Wednesday to discuss President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence on the Phala Phala saga.
So Ramaphosa appeared before them on Tuesday and Mashamba would not say how that meeting went. Now the integrity commission will meet again next Wednesday to reflect on his evidence.
"We will meet [on Wednesday] to deliberate on our interaction with him. If we find it necessary we can call him back. But I can't tell you now if we will," he said.
A report on the discussions is yet to be released.
The party’s national spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed this to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the ANC's policy conference currently under way at Nasrec.
"As soon as the integrity is done with the report they will put it forward to us for consideration," he said.
Ramaphosa is accused of covering up the burglary at his Bela Bela farm, where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen.
He and his security detail are also accused kidnapping and interrogating the suspects
Ramaphosa has confirmed the theft but has been mum on details, insisting he would account via law enforcement and the commission within the ANC.
A week ago, the national Office of the Presidency responded to the Public Protector, which submitted 31 questions on the matter to Ramaphosa.
The suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane threatened to subpoena him to testify on the alleged theft at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo where millions in foreign currency were allegedly stolen in 2020.
Ramaphosa was initially asked to respond to the questions last month but was later granted an extension.
He then asked for another extension, which acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka rejected earlier this week.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC to meet on Wednesday about Ramaphosa's Phala Phala testimony - Mashamba
