65 arrests after gang rape of 8 women, as police crack down on illegal miners
Police have arrested 65 suspects after eight women were allegedly raped and robbed during the filming of a music video near Krugersdorp on Friday.
Other members of the production crew were also robbed during the attack at a mine dump in West Village.
Two men were shot dead after allegedly pointing firearms at police during the operation. Another is in hospital, says the South African Police Service (SAPS).
The suspects were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act.
Two unlicensed firearms and explosives have been recovered, along with stolen items.
Police are investigating 32 counts of rape and one of armed robbery.
@SAPoliceService reports show that on July 28, a production company was shooting a music video #Krugersdorp, West Village, when they were attacked by a group of armed men. Eight of the victims were allegedly raped by the suspects before being robbed of their belongings.— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 29, 2022
The crew of 22 people (12 women and 10 men), were busy filming a music video when they were allegedly attacked by a group of armed men wearing balaclavas and blankets.
Police Minister Bheki Cele says the police investigation will continue beyond the multi-disciplinary operation which resulted in the arrests.
Among others it involved Crime Intelligence, the Special Task Force and tracker helicopters, along with the Department of Home Affairs and private security stakeholders.
Source : https://www.saps.gov.za/newsroom/selnewsdetails.php?nid=41252
More from Local
'It's abuse to the judge'- Judges Matter calls on Teffo to withdraw his remarks
Mandy Wiener speaks to Mbekezeli Benjamin from Judges Matter about the verbal attacks on Judge Tshifiwa Maumela. Maumela is the judge presiding in Senzo Meyiwa trial.Read More
80 Krugersdorp suspects not charged with rape
Mandy Weiner interviewed Eyewitness News reporters Nokukhanya Mntambo and Bernadette Wicks on the latest update on the case.Read More
'ANC's policy conference as calm before the storm'
Mandy Wiener spoke to associate political editor at Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia, about President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of success at the 6th Policy conference.Read More
Search for missing Lambert's Bay teen continues
Activist Billy Claasen said according to child's parents, it is out of character for their daughter to leave home without informing them.Read More
Violent service delivery protests shut down Tembisa
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise, and EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa about the protests happening in Tembisa.Read More
City of Cape Town traffic officer retires after nearly 40 years on the job
Richard Coleman joined the traffic service in January 1983 and is retiring after 39 years.Read More
Policies, pressure and proxy wars: A roundup of the ANC's policy conference
EWN's Tshidi Madia speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the main points coming out of the ANC policy conference.Read More
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United.Read More
Grade R teachers want recognition as permanent DBE employees
Lester Kiewit speaks to the spokesperson for the organisation Grade R Crisis, Somikazi Mtya, about the lack of recognition for grade R teachers.Read More