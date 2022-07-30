'The Umbrella Men' is a quintessential Cape Town film starring Keenan Arrison
- Keenan Arrison was born in Cape Town on 23 February 1981
- He's starred in several local and international productions including the film Tomb Raider and the Netflix TV series, The Crown
- Arrison's latest acting credit is in the movie The Umbrella Men which was shot on location in Cape Town
- The Umbrella Men is a heist film set during the annual Cape Town Minstrel Carnival
When an actor says check-out my bio on IMDb, you know that they're the real deal.
Cape Town-born Keenan Arrison has 30 acting credits listed and a few for writing, producing and being a casting assistant.
He holds a BA degree (Cum laude) in Live Performance and Motion Picture from AFDA Cape Town and is well known for his roles as Ashwin on M-Net's 'The Wild' and for starring in the series' 'Skeem' and 'Twee Grade van Moord'.
I think I knew from a very young age that I wanted to be either on TV or on stage, but I knew that the arts was for me.Keenan Arrison, actor & performer
His big break in the industry came when he landed the male lead in the feature film, 'Shirley Adams', and also co-wrote and starred in the Cannes-nominated short film 'Ongeriewe'.
He's also featured in major international film and television hits like the movie [Tomb Raider](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tomb_Raider_(film) and the hugely popular Netflix series [The Crown](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Crown_(TV_series).
One of his latest movies is called The Umbrella Men and was set in Cape Town during the annual minstrel carnival.
Without any spoilers, it's a heist movie. They use the minstrel carnival as the guise where this heist happens.Keenan Arrison, actor & performer
It's an authentic, quintessential Cape Town story.Keenan Arrison, actor & performer
If you know the minstrel carnival and that time of the year, you'll completely identify and just go with the story.Keenan Arrison, actor & performer
Listen to the audio for more.
