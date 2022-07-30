'The Umbrella Men' is a quintessential Cape Town film starring Keenan Arrison





Keenan Arrison was born in Cape Town on 23 February 1981

He's starred in several local and international productions including the film Tomb Raider and the Netflix TV series, The Crown

Arrison's latest acting credit is in the movie The Umbrella Men which was shot on location in Cape Town

The Umbrella Men is a heist film set during the annual Cape Town Minstrel Carnival

When an actor says check-out my bio on IMDb, you know that they're the real deal.

Cape Town-born Keenan Arrison has 30 acting credits listed and a few for writing, producing and being a casting assistant.

He holds a BA degree (Cum laude) in Live Performance and Motion Picture from AFDA Cape Town and is well known for his roles as Ashwin on M-Net's 'The Wild' and for starring in the series' 'Skeem' and 'Twee Grade van Moord'.

I think I knew from a very young age that I wanted to be either on TV or on stage, but I knew that the arts was for me. Keenan Arrison, actor & performer

His big break in the industry came when he landed the male lead in the feature film, 'Shirley Adams', and also co-wrote and starred in the Cannes-nominated short film 'Ongeriewe'.

He's also featured in major international film and television hits like the movie [Tomb Raider](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tomb_Raider_(film) and the hugely popular Netflix series [The Crown](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Crown_(TV_series).

One of his latest movies is called The Umbrella Men and was set in Cape Town during the annual minstrel carnival.

Without any spoilers, it's a heist movie. They use the minstrel carnival as the guise where this heist happens. Keenan Arrison, actor & performer

It's an authentic, quintessential Cape Town story. Keenan Arrison, actor & performer

If you know the minstrel carnival and that time of the year, you'll completely identify and just go with the story. Keenan Arrison, actor & performer

