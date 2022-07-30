[WATCH] Will Smith posts emotional apology video after March Oscars slap





Actor Will Smith has posted an emotional video on social media apologising for slapping Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards ceremony in March.

Smith had taken offence at a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

RELATED: VIDEO: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock, minutes before winning Oscar

The Hollywood star has apologised before, but only in written statements.

"It's been a minute... Over the last few months I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work," is Smith's intro to the video.

Screengrab from apology video Will Smith posted on Facebook

In the course of answering questions from fans, Smith apologises to Chris Rock, to fellow Oscar nominees and his family.

Reaching out to Rock, he says "Chris... I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Smith says he hates it when he lets people down.

“It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know that I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me."

"The work I’m trying to do is that I’m deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I’m human. I made a mistake and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit.”

Watch Smith's apology in the video below, followed by footage of the "Oscars slap":