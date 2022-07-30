CoCT on drive to release more inner-city land for social housing





Screengrab from Salt River market precinct video posted by Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis @geordinhl

The City of Cape Town is on a drive to release more central land it owns for social housing projects.

Two planned projects in Salt River will deliver more than 800 affordable housing opportunities, says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The Salt River Market site has been approved for handover for construction of a nine-storey development, while a bigger site on Pickwick Road has also been tabled for final approval.

Today, we tabled the handing over of the Salt River Market property for social housing construction. The Pickwick Road project will also be approved.



Together, these projects will deliver more than 800 affordable housing opportunities. https://t.co/Io0DA5QeEK pic.twitter.com/dEmvN34equ — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) July 28, 2022

Geordin Hill-Lewis also outlined further plans to access state-owned land for social housing purposes.

Besides doing everything in our power to deliver more affordable housing, we are advancing an advocacy agenda for national government to release the huge pieces of unused state land in the city, which are at least 77 times the size of the land the city owns. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

...our commitment to more affordable housing in Cape Town is about giving people a pathway out of poverty... We also want more people to live closer to where they work. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor