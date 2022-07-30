CoCT on drive to release more inner-city land for social housing
The City of Cape Town is on a drive to release more central land it owns for social housing projects.
Two planned projects in Salt River will deliver more than 800 affordable housing opportunities, says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
The Salt River Market site has been approved for handover for construction of a nine-storey development, while a bigger site on Pickwick Road has also been tabled for final approval.
Today, we tabled the handing over of the Salt River Market property for social housing construction. The Pickwick Road project will also be approved.— Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) July 28, 2022
Together, these projects will deliver more than 800 affordable housing opportunities. https://t.co/Io0DA5QeEK pic.twitter.com/dEmvN34equ
Geordin Hill-Lewis also outlined further plans to access state-owned land for social housing purposes.
Besides doing everything in our power to deliver more affordable housing, we are advancing an advocacy agenda for national government to release the huge pieces of unused state land in the city, which are at least 77 times the size of the land the city owns.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
...our commitment to more affordable housing in Cape Town is about giving people a pathway out of poverty... We also want more people to live closer to where they work.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
In Council today:— Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) July 28, 2022
✅ Approved Salt River Market Social Housing project for construction
✅Approved Pickwick site for release for social housing
✅More than 800 new social housing units in the inner city
✅ Got it done, and had a great time! pic.twitter.com/mNFBij4D7p
Source : https://twitter.com/geordinhl/status/1552671217089495042
