[VIDEO] Incredible footage of orca attack shows pressure on sharks in SA waters
South African shark researchers have shared astonishing drone footage of a pack of orcas or killer whales killing a great white shark off Mossel Bay in the Western Cape.
Marine biologist Alison Towner explains in an Instagram post that the clip was shared in an article exclusive by The Daily Beast for Discovery Channel's "Shark Week".
"This incredible world first drone footage was filmed by the talented Christiaan Stopforth from DRONE FANATICS SA... One of the most amazing pieces of natural history and great filming on his part!"
Nothing like this has been captured for Shark Week before notes the writer of The Daily Beast article.
"It is crucial video evidence to support scientists’ theories that great whites are migrating—or rather fleeing—from their usual habitats because they are being hunted by orcas, a new phenomenon."
Source : https://twitter.com/TheSharkologist/status/1552636504060694531
