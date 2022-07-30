Why it's vital to your brain that you get enough shut eye





Millions of people around the world suffer from sleep disorders such as insomnia

Sleep helps improve the functions of the brain and ultimately keeps your mental, physical and emotion health in check

Sleep deprivation could lead to serious health issues

We all know that good sleep is important for good health, both mental and physical.

If you are one of the millions of people around the world affected by a lack of sleep or a sleep disorder, you’ll know how debilitating the effects can be.

Did you know that 45 percent of the global population suffer from sleep issues, the most common of which is lack of sleep? Not only that, but sleep-related absence is thought to account for the loss of 10 million working hours a year in the USA?

Sara-Jayne Kings spoke to Kerry Rudman from Brain Harmonics - a neurofeedback organisation specialising in retraining brains about how to get the best sleep you can and the little things you can do to improve your sleep.

For absolutely all your functioning, focus, concentration....getting good quality sleep is going to help your body physically, your mind mentally. It's going to help you emotionally. Kerry Rudman - Brain Harmonics

When people don't sleep for extended periods of time, things start to go wrong. Kerry Rudman from Brain Harmonics

The average is you need to sleep 6.5 hours, 8.5 hours or 9.5 hours. Kerry Rudman - Brain Harmonics

What would look like good sleep is to wake up feeling rested and to get through your whole day without needing some kind of boost at 4 in the afternoon. Kerry Rudman - Brain Harmonics

It [sleep deprivation] can cause problems emotionally long-term. They get agitated, grumpy irritable. over a long period of time they can get depression. Kerry Rudman from Brain Harmonics

