CCID installs public toilets to address shortage of amenities in Cape Town CBD





A public toilet project to meet the need for safe, clean public ablution facilities in the Cape Town CBD has been launched by the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID).

The four-month pilot project was launched in mid-May with two units being installed on the corner of Adderley and Darling streets, followed by two units in Longmarket Street.

They are open seven days a week, from Monday to Sunday, from 07h00 to 23h00.

Public toilets in the Cape Town CBD are few and far between, and the well-known ones, including those on Greenmarket and Thibault squares and the Grand Parade, are only open during normal working hours. Tasso Evangelinos, CEO of CCID

Since its installation, the toilets, which are free, have been used by thousands of people: from 30 May 2022 to 17 July 2022, a little over 10 500 visitors to the CBD used the facilities at both sites.

Both sites are monitored daily by Public Safety Officers of the CCID’s Safety & Security department to ensure the safety of all users.

The project is also a job-creating opportunity, having provided work for eight people, on average, per site.

While some visitors can get relief in bars and restaurants, other people don’t have access to these venues, including the CBD’s homeless community. Tasso Evangelinos, CEO of CCID

With this project we aim to alleviate this chronic shortage of facilities in downtown Cape Town and also provide facilities that are not only open during the day, but at night as well. Tasso Evangelinos, CEO of CCID

Evangelinos says the pilot will give the CCID the opportunity to understand the costs and challenges with operating a public ablution facility in a busy city centre with heavy foot traffic.