CoCT to pay cash for excess power generated by (some) customers

The City of Cape Town has announced changes to its new policy to buy excess electricity from generating customers.

In the past, small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) customers were compensated through credits on their municipal bills - now they will be paid cash.

These customers will also be permitted to sell more electricity to the City.

While the policy initially applies to commercial and industrial SSEG users, the City plans to expand it to include residential customers over time.

This includes residents who have small residential solar PV installations.

Great morning chatting to business owners about our new policy to buy generating customers' excess electricity from them, for cash.



At first, this will be for larger commercial/industrial SSEG users. We plan to expand this to residential over time. https://t.co/Blg9uwTGsu pic.twitter.com/nW7cVOxXLI — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) July 25, 2022

Whereas in the past generating customers were required to be net consumers of the City’s energy; they will now be incentivised to become net producers says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

In this way, our residents will become crucial partners in ending load-shedding in Cape Town. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

Click here to find the details of registration.

Expression of interest (EOI) - The request for expression of interest to sell surplus SSEG energy to the City of Cape Town can be found on the @CityofCT Procurement Administration Portal - https://t.co/j96u46oTgm