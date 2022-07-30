Why Gender Affirming Speech Therapy is so important - expert
- Gender-affirming care is a supportive form of healthcare for transgender and non-binary people
- For some people, vocal care is an important part of gender affirming care
- Those people will embark on gender affirming speech therapy as part of their treatment
Gender-affirming care is a supportive form of healthcare which may consist of an array of services that may include medical, surgical, mental health, and non-medical services for transgender and non-binary people.
For many transgender and non-binary people, vocal care is an important part of the gender-affirming care that helps them feel more like themselves, by improving their mental health and avoiding gender dysphoria.
That's why some people embark on Gender Affirming Speech Therapy.
Speech Therapist Saskia Lilienfeld of SL Speech Therapy offers Gender-Affirming Voice and Communication Therapy to help those who are transitioning find their voice.
Gender affirming care is very vast. People can go onto hormone therapy or there can be physical treatment. As a speech therapist, I work with voice and communication.Saskia Lilienfeld, speech therapist
If you think about a trans woman. When you look at them, they look like a woman, but if they talk, people can pick up that they don't sound feminine. That can be extremely stressful...extreme gender dysphoria.Saskia Lilienfeld, speech therapist
It goes from basic care for people to feel like themselves all the way to safety even.Saskia Lilienfeld, speech therapist
It's a very mindful process. Some people might come in and want to adjust one aspect of their communication and someone might come in and want to work on all of it.Saskia Lilienfeld, speech therapist
Listen to the audio for more.
