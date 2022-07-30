[VIDEOS] Speed, creativity count in 'historic' Tree Hugging Championships





Screengrab from video of Scotland's first Tree Hugging Championships posted by Darach Croft @DarachCroft

Are you a tree hugger?

Well, there seem to be plenty in Scotland, which has held its first-ever Tree Hugging Championships.

There were three events open to competitors, all strictly timed of course:

Speed Hugging: Most trees hugged in one minute each hug lasting a minimum of five seconds

Dedication: Most dedicated hug (showing presence, intention, love, respect etc.) of a specific tree of your choice, lasting a maximum of one minute

Freestyle: Most creative hug. Style open to your own interpretation, one tree only, lasting a maximum of one minute

See some of the action in the videos below:

The event was held in association with the World Tree Hugging Championships that take place in the HaliPuu Forest in Levi, Lapland, Finland.

Part of the Scottish Championships mission statement is to raise awareness of nature in the local and global community.

And the inaugural event at the Ardtornish Estate did make a splash at home: