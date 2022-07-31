Premier League giants Man United sign Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach
JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has secured a move to Premier League giants - Manchester United as a first-team coach.
The club confirmed the news on Twitter on Saturday evening.
Welcoming a new face to our coaching team...— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2022
Great to have you on board, @BenniMcCarthy17 👊#MUFC
"The coaching team is now in place ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season, with Brighton & Hove Albion visiting Old Trafford on Sunday 7 August in our Premier League opener," said Manchester United.
During his illustrious career on the field, McCarthy represented the likes of Ajax, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United.
In this new role, the 44-year-old will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning.
"Ten Hag will work closely with assistants Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren, with Benni slotting in alongside Eric Ramsay and Darren Fletcher as coaches. Former midfielder Fletcher also has a wider remit as technical director, overseeing the path from Academy to the first team, plus players out on loan" said Manchester United.
16 years ago today, Benni McCarthy signed for #Rovers! One of the best players to ever wear the shirt @bennimccarthy17 💙🤍— RoversTiliDie (@RoversTiliDie_) July 25, 2022
During his time with Usuthu, McCarthy led the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era in the 2020/2021 season when they finished second and secured CAF Champions League football for the first time in their history.
In 2020/21, he was named South Africa's Premier League's Coach of the Season.
🔴 BREAKING NEWS 🔴— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 30, 2022
Benni McCarthy signs for Manchester United as the First Team Strikers Coach!!
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/hsTTi3CUJy
Before AmaZulu, the ex-forward spent time with Cape Town City, where he won the MTN8 while he was also the assistant coach for Belgian side Sint-Truidense in 2017.
Back home, the former Bafana Bafana player is an all-time leading goal scorer and remains the only South African to win the Champions League during his time with FC Porto.
Congratulations to our very own Benni McCarthy on joining Manchester United as first-team coach 👏 pic.twitter.com/yPNCQ6m3w0— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) July 31, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Premier League giants Man United sign Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach
Source : Twitter/@ManUtd
More from Sport
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United.Read More
Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign
South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold medal in the Sevens final on Sunday.Read More
'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment
The former Bafana Bafana striker will join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as first-team coach for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.Read More
SA swimmers Van Niekerk and Coetzee win first gold medals at Commonwealth Games
Lara van Niekerk made history by beating her Commonwealth record and claiming Team South Africa's first gold medal in Birmingham.Read More
Commonwealth Games under way
Our UK Correspondent Gavin Grey chats to John Maytham about this year's Commonwealth Games which are in full swing.Read More
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night
A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life.Read More
Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT
Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town next year, following a successful bid in Singapore in 2018.Read More
'2023 Netball World Cup will make the sport fashionable and change narratives'
Africa Melane is joined by Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane, to discuss the Netball World Cup hosted in the country 60 years after its inception.Read More
Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships
John Maytham speaks to a retired South African cricketer, Vince van der Bijl, about how cricket changed his life.Read More