'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment
It was confirmed on Saturday that former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy has been appointed as first-team coach at Manchester United.
The 44-year-old who hails from Hanover Park in Cape Town joins the backroom staff of new manager Erik ten Hag.
Welcoming a new face to our coaching team...— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2022
Great to have you on board, @BenniMcCarthy17 👊#MUFC
McCarthy is regarded as South Africa's greatest football export, having had an illustrious career playing for several clubs in Europe's top leagues, including in La Liga and the English Premier League.
Locally, he played for Seven Stars F.C before making the big move to Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
He'd go on to represent several other big clubs like Celta Vigo, Porto, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United.
It was at Porto in 2004 that McCarthy reached the pinnacle of his career, where he won the UEFA Champions League title, with José Mourinho as the manager.
McCarthy scored twice as he helped to knock Manchester United out at the last-16 phase of the competition.
🇿🇦 Benni McCarthy sees off Manchester United #OTD in 2004! 🔥🐲#UCL | @FCPorto pic.twitter.com/KqS3o44o4k— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 25, 2021
McCarthy is South Africa's all-time top goal scorer at international level having netted 31 times for Bafana Bafana.
His new role will see him focus on "coaching attacking plays and positioning".
South Africans reacted to his appointment on social media, which includes Banyana Banyana's Wafcon winning coach Desiree Ellis, former Ajax Amsterdam & Bafana Bafana star Steven Pienaar and ex-Manchester United player Quinton Fortune.
Like McCarthy, Ellis also grew up in Hanover Park on the Cape Flats.
Congratulations @bennimccarthy17 all the best in this exciting new adventure #legend #HanoverParkrocks https://t.co/Q6xJQoQO8T— Desiree Ellis (@descaptain) July 30, 2022
Congrats broer @bennimccarthy17 so proud of you 👏🏽— Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) July 31, 2022
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/rLj3akvJXd— Quinton Fortune ️ (@QuintonFortune) July 31, 2022
Manchester United confirm the appointment of Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach to specialise in drilling attacking plays and positioning.— Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 30, 2022
Having known him personally for pretty much all my life, it's hard to capture how massive this for him and just how much it'll mean. pic.twitter.com/8ZPksLe8SX
Listen! South Africa is cooking World Class Football coaches, Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy, Desiree Ellis. Let's gooo! pic.twitter.com/yv7xD9ZCoB— Umlando (@Umlando5) July 30, 2022
CONGRATULATIONS BENNI MCCARTHY!!! pic.twitter.com/0K0wKgEwRH— Dillan Oliphant (@dillanoliphant) July 31, 2022
Benni McCarthy:— ً (@1992sFinest) July 30, 2022
AJAX - Eredivisie 🏆 97/98
KNVB Cup 97/98, 98/99
PORTO - Primeira Liga 🏆 03/04, 05/06
Taca de Portugal 05/06
UCL 🏆 03/04
Intercontinental Cup 2004
PIRATES - PSL 🏆 11/12
MTN 8 2011
192 career goals
SA’s all time top goal scorer
The greatest we’ve ever had 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/gq9cZ6UKy7
South African 🇿🇦 excellence 🔥— The-General ✌🏾 (@SihleGeneral10) July 31, 2022
Bradley Carnell is Doing it in the USA 🇺🇸
Benni McCarthy is Doing it in England 🏴
Steven Pienaar is Doing it in Netherlands 🇳🇱
Quinton Fortune is Doing it in England 🏴
I'm so proud of our coaching movement 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/eHWDNb1E0n
Manchester United take on Brighton in their opening game of the new EPL season at Old Trafford on Sunday 7 August.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment
Source : Twitter
