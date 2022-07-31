SA swimmers Van Niekerk and Coetzee win first gold medals at Commonwealth Games

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'ANC's policy conference as calm before the storm' Mandy Wiener spoke to associate political editor at Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia, about President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of... 1 August 2022 2:48 PM
Search for missing Lambert's Bay teen continues Activist Billy Claasen said according to child's parents, it is out of character for their daughter to leave home without informi... 1 August 2022 2:20 PM
Violent service delivery protests shut down Tembisa Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise, and EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa about the protests happen... 1 August 2022 1:53 PM
View all Local
Policies, pressure and proxy wars: A roundup of the ANC's policy conference EWN's Tshidi Madia speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the main points coming out of the ANC policy conference. 1 August 2022 1:09 PM
ANC to meet on Wednesday about Ramaphosa's Phala Phala testimony - Mashamba Ramaphosa is accused of covering up the burglary at his Bela Bela farm, where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen. 30 July 2022 8:13 AM
ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies their greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to its burea... 29 July 2022 2:19 PM
View all Politics
Data reveals uncertainty of being a domestic worker in SA as thousands lose jobs Bruce Whitfield speaks to Luke Kannemeyer, Chief Operating Officer at Sweepsouth  1 August 2022 8:59 PM
Energy Crisis Committee outlines plans to ensure long-term energy supply in SA Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Sampson Mamphweli, senior researcher at the University of Fort Hare. 1 August 2022 7:54 PM
Gqeberha car terminal handles a record 24 142 fully built units in July Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wandisa Vazi, managing executive at the Eastern Cape Terminals. 1 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Business
2022 Commonwealth Games; young SA swimmers bag gold medals Bongani Bingwa spoke to the head coach at the University of Pretoria Rocco Meiring about Pieter Coetze and Lara Van Niekerk winnin... 1 August 2022 11:00 AM
'Trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols' of 'Star Trek' dies at 89 Star trek veteran George Takei and Leonard Nimoy's son pay tribute to the black female actress, who broke new ground back in the 1... 1 August 2022 10:32 AM
How a TikTok user makes dombolo in just five minutes Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about the viral Tiktok video about a dombolo preparation that will save yo... 1 August 2022 9:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United. 1 August 2022 1:05 PM
Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold meda... 1 August 2022 7:32 AM
'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment The former Bafana Bafana striker will join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as first-team coach for the upcoming 2022/23... 31 July 2022 1:04 PM
View all Sport
Artscape kicks off Women's Month celebrations with 'Femme Fantasties' concert Sara-Jayne King spoke to South African music legend, Vicky Sampson. 31 July 2022 5:57 PM
'We can do quality work here in SA': exec producer of Netflix's Justice Served Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to the creative director of Meraki Studios, Tshepo "Ty" Skosana about 'Justice Served' - the new South Af... 31 July 2022 4:06 PM
Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela. 28 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all Entertainment
China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment "One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies. 1 August 2022 3:03 PM
McDonald’s in UK bans under 18s after 5pm – unless accompanied by an adult Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 August 2022 11:53 AM
European Jew gets death threats after buying Adolf Hitler's watch for R18m Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 August 2022 10:36 AM
View all World
Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem Magda's Soup Kitchen in Paarl is a recipient of R120 000 courtesy of The Dis-Chem Foundation. 1 August 2022 9:51 AM
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life. 28 July 2022 5:40 PM
Meet Gairo Oliver, a flower seller at Adderley Street's famous floral market A flower seller from the iconic flower market in Adderley Street shares her excitement for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. 27 July 2022 5:57 PM
View all Africa
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon. 29 July 2022 11:14 AM
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since t... 29 July 2022 11:08 AM
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

SA swimmers Van Niekerk and Coetzee win first gold medals at Commonwealth Games

31 July 2022 12:42 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
2022 Commonwealth Games
Pieter Coetze
Lara van Niekerk

Lara van Niekerk made history by beating her Commonwealth record and claiming Team South Africa's first gold medal in Birmingham.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's rising teenage star swimmers won the country’s first men’s and women’s medals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Lara van Niekerk (19) and Pieter Coetze (18) each made history by winning SA's first ever Commonwealth Games medals in the men’s 100 backstroke and women's 50m breaststroke heat.

In the 50m breaststroke heat, Van Niekerk set a new Commonwealth Games record in a time of 29.82 - only to break it again in the semi-finals later that night.

Van Niekerk was not the only South African in Saturday's 50m breaststroke final. She was joined by Olympic gold medallist and world record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker who finished fourth.

Coetze had finished 24th during the preliminaries of the 2020 Olympic Games and now he can call himself a Commonwealth Games champion.

He won the men’s 100 backstroke in a time of 53.78 to snatch the gold medal, with England’s Brodie Williams (53.91) taking the silver medal. Australia’s Bradley Woodward in 54.06 collected the bronze medal.

Team SA is in action in 11 different sports on Sunday which is day three of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.


This article first appeared on EWN : SA swimmers Van Niekerk and Coetzee win first gold medals at Commonwealth Games




31 July 2022 12:42 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
2022 Commonwealth Games
Pieter Coetze
Lara van Niekerk

More from Sport

McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA

1 August 2022 1:05 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign

1 August 2022 7:32 AM

South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold medal in the Sevens final on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment

31 July 2022 1:04 PM

The former Bafana Bafana striker will join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as first-team coach for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premier League giants Man United sign Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach

31 July 2022 10:21 AM

During his time with Usuthu, McCarthy led the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era in the 2020/2021 season where they finished second and secured CAF Champions League football for the first time in their history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Commonwealth Games under way

29 July 2022 9:01 PM

Our UK Correspondent Gavin Grey chats to John Maytham about this year's Commonwealth Games which are in full swing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night

28 July 2022 5:40 PM

A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT

28 July 2022 10:14 AM

Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town next year, following a successful bid in Singapore in 2018.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'2023 Netball World Cup will make the sport fashionable and change narratives'

28 July 2022 7:48 AM

Africa Melane is joined by Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane, to discuss the Netball World Cup hosted in the country 60 years after its inception.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships

28 July 2022 7:12 AM

John Maytham speaks to a retired South African cricketer, Vince van der Bijl, about how cricket changed his life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win

26 July 2022 4:36 PM

Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'They're killing us, they're raping us and the ANC just keeps taking your money'

Politics Local

80 Krugersdorp suspects not charged with rape

Local

WC government determined to change Uber policies

Local

'It's abuse to the judge'- Judges Matter calls on Teffo to withdraw his remarks

Local

EWN Highlights

Krugersdorp gang rape: You have a legal duty to report such crimes - Ramaphosa

1 August 2022 7:50 PM

80 individuals appear in court after Krugersdorp mass rape

1 August 2022 7:24 PM

259 rhinos poached in SA over the last 6 months

1 August 2022 6:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA