An adoptee-centred approach to adoption is important for a healthy relationship
- There's a growing community of adult adoptees sharing their lived experience on social media
- Many people dismiss the adoptee's feelings at various stages during the adoption process
- Adoptees are often told to be grateful as adoption has offered them an opportunity at a 'better life'
Over the past few years, a growing community of adult adoptees on social media have been sharing their lived experiences of adoption.
Amongst many reasons, they have spoken up because generally, conversations around adoption tend to exclude the people most affected by it - the adoptees. This then perpetuates the narrative that the adoption process is a win-win and 'rainbows and unicorns' for all parties involved.
Parents adopt children for various reasons - including trying to keep the children away from an environment of social ills like substance abuse, violence and even poverty.
It's for this reason that adoptees are often told to show more gratitude to their caregivers and guardians for adopting them.
I talk to a lot of adoptees. Every single one who knew growing up and was adopted domestically has told me that they looked at every person they saw, wondering. I firmly believe this is a part of adoptee trauma, not just some odd thing adoptees do. #adopteevoices— Ande Stanley (@AndeStanley1) July 30, 2022
If you know an adoptee who has no trauma or negative things to say about being adopted, it might be because they don't trust you with that information. #adopteetwitter— Michele Merritt, Ph.D. (@Skyphly) July 21, 2022
I will never stop advocating for adoptees, nor fighting the 'rainbows and unicorns' narrative of adoption. https://t.co/C6zDBu3uss #adopteevoices #adopteetwitter #adoptionistrauma— Sara-Jayne Makwala King (@thisisSJKing) July 27, 2022
Journalist at Parent24, Samantha Herbst has been exploring this topic in depth and written a series of articles about it.
She says not having adoptees as a prominent voice in the conversation around adoption can be problematic.
Not many people tell biological children to be grateful. Why say that to your adopted child? Because a child, is a child, is a child.Samantha Herbst, journalist at Parent24
If we lived in a perfect world, adoption wouldn't exist.Samantha Herbst, journalist at Parent24
This child coming into your home is not as a result of your big heart. It's a result of really terrible things that have happened in our country and a trauma that exists.Samantha Herbst, journalist at Parent24
Listen to the audio for more.
