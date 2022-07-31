'We can do quality work here in SA': exec producer of Netflix's Justice Served





The six-part series stars Hlomla Dandala, Anton Jeftha and Pallance Dladla.

'Justice Served' follows the story of South Africans having to decide the fate of a white man accused of killing a young black man.

The series debuted on Netflix on Friday 29 July.

SA Tourism and Netflix SA forms a collaboration with SA as the Star

‘Justice Served’ is a six-part thriller starring the likes of Hlomla Dandala, Lerato Mvelase and Pallance Dladla.

The series follows the story of South Africans being called on to decide the fate of a white man, Allan Harve, who is accused of killing a young black man.

Local citizens only have a few hours to vote for his execution or exoneration.

The series is described as a “high-stakes drama” that unfolds in a hijacked courtroom while tensions and conflict fill the streets of South Africa - this threatening to divide the nation.

With what's happening in South Africa right now, I really wanted to engage South Africans in very complexed and difficult conversations. Tshepo "Ty" Skosana, creative director of Meraki Studios

I really wanted to look at the consequences that might happen if we push ourselves too far. Tshepo "Ty" Skosana, creative director of Meraki Studios

I want the audience to know that we can do very quality work here in South Africa....we have an ability to really engage the world. Tshepo "Ty" Skosana, creative director of Meraki Studios

Listen to the audio for more.