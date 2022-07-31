Artscape kicks off Women's Month celebrations with 'Femme Fantasties' concert
- Femme Fantasties concert will kick off Women's Month celebrations at the Artscape
- The show is produced by Jodi Jantjies and features Vicky Sampson among others
- The show is on for one night only on Monday 1 August
August is Women's Month in South Africa and you can catch a star-studded show called Femme Fantasties at Artscape Theatre.
The concert is produced by SAMA-nominated singer and songwriter, Jodi Jantjies and will feature big names like Lady Day Big Band, Vicky Sampson, Anna Davel, Tracey-Lee Olivier, Zimbini as well as the talented UWC Creative Arts Choir.
This concert will act as the opening of the Artscape Theatre’s Women's Month celebrations.
It's a celebration of women around the world in arts and music. Celebrating some of our beautiful artists from South Africa.Vicky Sampson, South African singer
FEMME FANTASTIES— #ArtscapeTheatre (@ArtscapeTheatre) July 25, 2022
On the 1st August an all-female cast will grace the Artscape stage with songs like Respect from Aretha Franklin, Destiny from Malaika, Weekend special from Brenda Fassie and many more!
Book now: https://t.co/cbuuxkOCZS pic.twitter.com/5h1Dgc33mp
Just showcasing the possibilities that exist when women start taking their own future into their hands and start stepping into their destiny.Vicky Sampson, South African singer
Tickets for 'Femme Fantasties' musical experience on Monday 1 August can be purchased via Computicket at either www.computicket.com or via Checkers and Shoprite retail stores, countrywide, from R150 – R280 each.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/ArtscapeTheatre/photos/10158449294296858
More from Entertainment
'We can do quality work here in SA': exec producer of Netflix's Justice Served
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to the creative director of Meraki Studios, Tshepo "Ty" Skosana about 'Justice Served' - the new South African Netflix series streaming now.Read More
Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.Read More
'Music is a vessel for me - my identity is in God, not in music' - Majozi
Durban-born musician Majozi popped into the CapeTalk studios this weekend to chat with Sara-Jayne King.Read More
Music to our ears! Ndlovu Youth Choir announce Cape Town concert dates
For their first SA headline tour, the Ndlovu Youth Choir brings their signature sound, to Cape Town and Johannesburg this year.Read More
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition
Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships.Read More
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination
Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'.Read More
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence
The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town.Read More
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square
The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love.Read More
Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo
A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond. Today, our guest is Kelly Khumalo.Read More