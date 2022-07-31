Artscape kicks off Women's Month celebrations with 'Femme Fantasties' concert





Femme Fantasties concert will kick off Women's Month celebrations at the Artscape

The show is produced by Jodi Jantjies and features Vicky Sampson among others

The show is on for one night only on Monday 1 August

August is Women's Month in South Africa and you can catch a star-studded show called Femme Fantasties at Artscape Theatre.

The concert is produced by SAMA-nominated singer and songwriter, Jodi Jantjies and will feature big names like Lady Day Big Band, Vicky Sampson, Anna Davel, Tracey-Lee Olivier, Zimbini as well as the talented UWC Creative Arts Choir.

This concert will act as the opening of the Artscape Theatre’s Women's Month celebrations.

It's a celebration of women around the world in arts and music. Celebrating some of our beautiful artists from South Africa. Vicky Sampson, South African singer

FEMME FANTASTIES



On the 1st August an all-female cast will grace the Artscape stage with songs like Respect from Aretha Franklin, Destiny from Malaika, Weekend special from Brenda Fassie and many more!



Book now: https://t.co/cbuuxkOCZS pic.twitter.com/5h1Dgc33mp — #ArtscapeTheatre (@ArtscapeTheatre) July 25, 2022

Just showcasing the possibilities that exist when women start taking their own future into their hands and start stepping into their destiny. Vicky Sampson, South African singer

Tickets for 'Femme Fantasties' musical experience on Monday 1 August can be purchased via Computicket at either www.computicket.com or via Checkers and Shoprite retail stores, countrywide, from R150 – R280 each.

