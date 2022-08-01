LISTEN: How to tackle ageing property to maintain its market value





Investing in property is popular because it appreciates in value over time.

However, it is important to ensure that it is optimally maintained so that should you wish to sell the process becomes a breeze.

It is critical to keep a close on your property's wear and tear and attend to it before it becomes unmanageable.

Here are a few signs to look out for:

If your ceilings start looking dodgy, it may be a sign that there has been water damage to your roof. Not only is it important to fix the issue once you suspect its there for general safety reasons. Roof leeks are often one of the first things insurance companies look out for.

Look out for electrical faults that can destroy home appliances because this could signal wire damage. It is important to use high-quality material to restore your property's electrical infrastructure.

Cracking grouting is another sign of wear and tear. It is important to reinforce it for safety as it could see your windows falling out or your tiles broken and loose.

Peeling or cracking doors are a sign that your door has had overexposure to sunlight and needs some fixing up. It is important to do this because it could result in an entire door replacement costing you more in the long run. The same goes for paint peeling off of your walls.

It's not even just about the house looking good, it's about maintaining the value of your property because if you are not doing that, then you may have to spend a lot of money to make sure that you repair the property. Matseleng Mogodi, principal - real estate agency Snooks Estates

Even if you don't decide to sell, it's always important to maintain it because if you fix something when it's starting to show signs of damage, then it saves you more in the long run if you do it immediately because then you don't have to wait a long time. Matseleng Mogodi, principal - real estate agency Snooks Estates

