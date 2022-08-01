Intense regulation of streaming services poses threat to local industry: Analyst





-Communications and Technology Minister calls for regulation of streaming services in SA

-These services already have some form regulation by the FPB

-One analyst warns that content regulation could hamper the local industry

© pavelmuravev/123rf.com

The African National Congress (ANC) is calling for the regulation of streaming services in South Africa, although there's not much certainty on what this will entail just yet.

The comments were made by the Minister of Communication and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni at the ANC's Nationa Policy Conference in Johannesburg at the weekend.

What could this mean for the streaming services landscape in South Africa?

Africa Melane spoke to Jan Vermeulen, editor at MyBroadband.co.za to understand this further.

Multichoice owns both the broadcast satellite service DSTV and the streaming service Showmax. This is already regulated as Multichoice needs a series of licences to operate in South Africa. It's inaccurate for the minister to suggest that Netflix, Amazon Prime and other international services are unregulated in South Africa as these platforms are already regulated under the Film and Publication Board. Jan Vermeulen, editor at MyBroadband.co.za

I suspect what this is really about is paying tax in South Africa. I can't imagine that this service is getting away without paying VAT. But perhaps the minsiter is talking about a broadcasting licence regime similar to what the SABC, Multichoice, Starsat, OpenView and eTV need to offer their services. Jan Vermeulen, editor at MyBroadband.co.za

As these streaming services become more successful in South Africa, its likely their corporate taxes could grow significantly. But there could be more regulation of content with significant implications, warned Vermeulen.

There's been murmurings about [SA] forcing international companies to produce local content. We're already seeing Netflix do this by launching an original Afrikaans language series starring Arnold Vosloo and we'll probably see more of this. The bonus of this is that it is available around the world. Jan Vermeulen, editor at MyBroadband.co.za

But the minister needs to be careful about this. Multichoice's whole strategy has been to go hyper local. And if you force the big players with deep pockets to produce local content, they will outproduce the local guys who don't have the capital to compete. That could inadvertently hurt our local industry and it could have far reaching repercussions. Jan Vermeulen, editor at MyBroadband.co.za

