



CAPE TOWN - South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold medal in the Sevens final on Sunday.

Schoenmaker won her event in a time of 2:21.92, while compatriot Kaylene Corbett took the bronze medal in a time of 2:23.67.

Veteran swimmer Chad le Clos claimed the silver medal in the men's 200m butterfly event, narrowly missing out to New Zealand's Lewis Clareburt, who won in 1:55.60. Le Clos managed a time of 1:55.89.

Men's 200m BUTTERFLY |Chad Le Clos | Silver Medal#TeamSA pic.twitter.com/tlnhjP7tY0 — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) July 31, 2022

The Blitzboks won gold in style as they thumped Fiji 31-7.

🤩 The Blitzboks left their best for last to claim the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - this is how they did it: https://t.co/WfLo3eahJ4@TeamSA2024 #BestOfUs pic.twitter.com/aNIvpZeXHj — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) July 31, 2022

South Africa's Commonwealth Games medal tally currently stands at six - four gold, a silver and a bronze.

South Africa are fourth in the medal standings.

This article first appeared on EWN : Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign