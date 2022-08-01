'Wealth tax vital for reducing inequalities in SA'





-ANC policy conference has revived its proposals for a wealth tax

-SPI believes this is a significant way to address the redistribution of wealth

-The institute says government must also look beyond tax at other forms of revenue

_

South Africa's unemployment rate is the stuff of nightmares. © highwaystarz/123rf.com

Could South Africa introduce a wealth tax to fund the basic income grant?

The idea was proposed at the African National Congress' (ANC) policy conference, yet again, as the only acceptable option to avoid overburdening taxpayers.

Some economic analysts believe a properly structured wealth tax could generate as much as R160 billion for the economy.

South Africa is one of the most unequal countries in the world, in terms of wealth and income.

Poverty levels are growing and unemployment is at 34%.

Moreover, youth unemployment hovers above the 60% mark. But inequalities also cause social ills and are often a catalytic spark for other events.

Africa Melane spoke to Isobel Frye, executive director at Social Policy Initiative to talk about why this could be a viable option.

The question is how do we unlock the kinds of revenues required for a basic income grant - which would stimulate economic activity and start a bottom-up job revolution? If you lock wealth away, it means it's not being used to stimulate investment. So the wealth tax is a significant way to address the redistribution of the wealth of this country. Isobel Frye, Social Policy Initiative executive director

The Davis Tax Committee, in fact, looked at various forms of taxation. It concluded that there must be steps to introduce a wealth tax as the South African Revenue Service does not have this level of capability.

The wealthy are very good at hiding information about themselves and moving into legal vehicles such as trusts, where beneficial ownership isn't clear. There are also ways where the wealth can be taxed, like in the form of capital gains or the tax when people pass away. But these mechanisms are low compared to income. So this is important for making SA sustainable but also freeing up the vastly unequal wealth that has been amassed. Isobel Frye, Social Policy Initiative executive director

But the SPI has suggested that the government look beyond tax by considering other sources of income. This could be in the form of the annual surplus of the government employees pension fund, which is another R50 billion.

If you look at the amount of profit income tax fleeing the country every year through profit shifting, that's about R150 billion to R370 billion. If you look at corporations' income tax, we reduced that last year from 28% to 27%, which is R10 billion. If you look at the overhaul of taxation that Sars brought in last year, that was in the region of R300 billion. The windfall tax commodities was an unexpected R190 billion. There is a huge amount of money and if you focus on what it is you need to fund, there should be deeper scrutiny by looking at the sources. Isobel Frye, Social Policy Initiative executive director

Scroll up for the interview.