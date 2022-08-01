'The Krugersdorp community has been crying out for years'
-GBV activists and movements have expressed shock over the Krugersdorp gang rape
-Not in My Name has called for mining companies to be held accountable for their role
-The movement has criticised government for failing to act after years of complaints about crime in Krugersdorp
The rape of eight women near an old mine in Krugersdorp has left South Africa reeling, with calls for mining companies to be held accountable.
Eight women were gang raped by ten men during the filming of a music video in West Village on Thursday.
The gang of armed men stormed the film set wearing balaclavas and blankets, before firing shots into the air. It's believed the production crew and the victims were robbed during the incident.
On Friday, police arrested more than 80 suspects for various charges from illegal mining, illegal immigration, possession of explosives and firearms, and attempted murder. However, at this stage, no one has been positively linked to the rape.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Themba Masango, the secretary general of #NotInMyName about this appalling crime and the need to address the socio-economic conditions in mining communities.
South Africa is known as the rape capital of the world. Our femicide rate is five times higher than anywhere in the world. For this type of crime to happen, is past the shocking stage.Themba Masango, secretary general of #NotInMyName
Rape is a very intimate and violent crime to any human being. For it to happen to eight women by a minimum of ten men each, is a very serious violation. Heads should roll. There needs to be a bigger justice in this. This is sickening....we are angry.Themba Masango, secretary general of #NotInMyName
Masango believes some blame should be laid at the door of the mining companies, who have not secured old mining dumps.
Companies like Harmony Gold must account to the nation because they did not do due diligence to ensure those mines are properly sealed off. Because those mines are no longer legally used, it breeds criminal activities for Zama-Zamas, many who come from Lesotho. There's a big ecosystem and its a gangland.Themba Masango, secretary general of #NotInMyName
For over ten years, the Krugersdorp community has cried out for help in addressing escalating crime. The main issue is the illegal miners, many of whom are undocumented migrants and have entered South African borders illegally.
If you and I commit a crime, we can be traced. These guys can't be traced and they're causing mayhem. The powers that be have been keeping quiet all the time. It raises the question on who benefits from these Zama-Zamas.Themba Masango, secretary general of #NotInMyName
The police have had no sense of urgency, until now. Its been years the people warned that it would get to a point where this happens. All of a sudden they're talking about justice being service. They're rounding up more than 80 people and it shows you they have no intelligence...they're shooting in the dark.Themba Masango, secretary general of #NotInMyName
While South Africa has a well-oiled judicial system, it lacks efficiency in terms of its procedural matters once a perpetrator is arrested.
There needs to be better training for officers at front desk level. We need to also train the boy child. We cant afford to leave the boy child behind, as they could become the perpetrators of the future. It's a ticking time bomb.Themba Masango, secretary general of #NotInMyName
Source : https://www.saps.gov.za/newsroom/selnewsdetails.php?nid=41252
