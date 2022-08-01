



An emotional Refilwe Moloto calls for the African National Congress (ANC) to be kicked out of power.

Her call comes as the ruling party concluded its sixth national conference on Sunday and in the wake of the horror gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp last week.

Reflecting on the ANC's policy conference and the start of Women's Month, Refilwe Moloto is critical of the number of times that she had seen Police Minister Bheki Cele on television in the last few months. She says it is an indication of how much crime is going on.

We see him when a crime has successfully been concluded, that's the only time he comes out to talk to us. Refilwe Moloto - Host of Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Referring to the recent Enyobeni Tavern incident in which 21 teenagers died and last week's Krugersdorp gang rape incident to illustrate her point, Moloto was unable to contain her anguish and frustration over these incidents and lashed out at the ruling ANC, saying that South Africans were dying in front of them and that the ANC did not care.

We're dying in front of them and they don't care. We can't go into another Women's Month like this... they're killing us, they're raping us and the ANC just keeps taking your money... our money. Refilwe Moloto - Host of Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Moloto then called for the ANC to be voted out of power, saying that the ANC cannot stay in power any longer.

I don't care who you vote for, it just can't be these guys. It cannot be the ANC anymore... we are dying. Refilwe Moloto - Host of Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto