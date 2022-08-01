'They're killing us, they're raping us and the ANC just keeps taking your money'
An emotional Refilwe Moloto calls for the African National Congress (ANC) to be kicked out of power.
Her call comes as the ruling party concluded its sixth national conference on Sunday and in the wake of the horror gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp last week.
Reflecting on the ANC's policy conference and the start of Women's Month, Refilwe Moloto is critical of the number of times that she had seen Police Minister Bheki Cele on television in the last few months. She says it is an indication of how much crime is going on.
We see him when a crime has successfully been concluded, that's the only time he comes out to talk to us.Refilwe Moloto - Host of Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Referring to the recent Enyobeni Tavern incident in which 21 teenagers died and last week's Krugersdorp gang rape incident to illustrate her point, Moloto was unable to contain her anguish and frustration over these incidents and lashed out at the ruling ANC, saying that South Africans were dying in front of them and that the ANC did not care.
We're dying in front of them and they don't care. We can't go into another Women's Month like this... they're killing us, they're raping us and the ANC just keeps taking your money... our money.Refilwe Moloto - Host of Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Moloto then called for the ANC to be voted out of power, saying that the ANC cannot stay in power any longer.
I don't care who you vote for, it just can't be these guys. It cannot be the ANC anymore... we are dying.Refilwe Moloto - Host of Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
More from Politics
Policies, pressure and proxy wars: A roundup of the ANC's policy conference
EWN's Tshidi Madia speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the main points coming out of the ANC policy conference.Read More
ANC to meet on Wednesday about Ramaphosa's Phala Phala testimony - Mashamba
Ramaphosa is accused of covering up the burglary at his Bela Bela farm, where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen.Read More
ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst
Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies their greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to its bureaucracy and cadre deployment as points of failure.Read More
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst
Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon.Read More
ANC staff members to continue picket at Nasrec over unpaid salaries
Uveka Rangappa speaks to the African National Congress (ANC) staff representative committee chairperson, Mvusi Mdala, about unpaid salaries.Read More
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: If we don't focus, we're gone - ANC's Gungubele
Just before the ANC begins its policy conference, ahead of its elective conference in December, ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele says the governing party must focus on 'real issues'.Read More
SA population tops 60m with 17m people younger than 15 - what about jobs?
Bruce Whitfield talks to former Statistician General Dr Pali Lehohla about the latest population figures.Read More
It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress
Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for its eleventh congress - going against its own resolution to spend moderate amounts on such gatherings.Read More
Mkhwebane's battle to survive
Uveka Rangappa speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the latest on the suspended Public Protector's impeachment inquiry.Read More
More from Local
'It's abuse to the judge'- Judges Matter calls on Teffo to withdraw his remarks
Mandy Wiener speaks to Mbekezeli Benjamin from Judges Matter about the verbal attacks on Judge Tshifiwa Maumela. Maumela is the judge presiding in Senzo Meyiwa trial.Read More
80 Krugersdorp suspects not charged with rape
Mandy Weiner interviewed Eyewitness News reporters Nokukhanya Mntambo and Bernadette Wicks on the latest update on the case.Read More
'ANC's policy conference as calm before the storm'
Mandy Wiener spoke to associate political editor at Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia, about President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of success at the 6th Policy conference.Read More
Search for missing Lambert's Bay teen continues
Activist Billy Claasen said according to child's parents, it is out of character for their daughter to leave home without informing them.Read More
Violent service delivery protests shut down Tembisa
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise, and EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa about the protests happening in Tembisa.Read More
City of Cape Town traffic officer retires after nearly 40 years on the job
Richard Coleman joined the traffic service in January 1983 and is retiring after 39 years.Read More
Policies, pressure and proxy wars: A roundup of the ANC's policy conference
EWN's Tshidi Madia speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the main points coming out of the ANC policy conference.Read More
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United.Read More
Grade R teachers want recognition as permanent DBE employees
Lester Kiewit speaks to the spokesperson for the organisation Grade R Crisis, Somikazi Mtya, about the lack of recognition for grade R teachers.Read More