'Trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols' of 'Star Trek' dies at 89
Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, the role played by Nichelle Nichols in the 1960s in the classic sci-fi TV series Star Trek, broke the stereotypical mold of black women often cast into roles of servants. Uhura took the role of an authority figure in the series and would have had a positive influence on millions of young black girls.
BBC reports that she was later employed by Nasa in an effort to encourage more women and African-Americans to become astronauts.
Astronaut, physician and engineer, Dr Mae Jemison, has credited the role model of Uhura and actress Nichols as her inspiration for becoming the first woman of colour in space.
@NichelleIsUhura is forever for me the embodiment of grace, daring, intelligence, fun, inspiration, beauty, talent & the future.— Dr. Mae Jemison (@maejemison) July 31, 2022
Today I am heart-sad at her passing.
I consider our dearest friendship a great treasure & privilege in my life. pic.twitter.com/1U1PpWSryy
Nichols co-star George Takei, known for his role as Hikaru Sulu on the crew of the fictional starship USS Enterprise in the television series Star Trek, paid tribute to her.
I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022
As did Leonard Nimoy (Dr Spock)'s son Adam.
My favorite photo of Dad and Nichelle Nichols on set. The importance of Nichelle's legacy cannot be over-emphasized. She was much loved and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/1zlTd4F9BD— Adam Nimoy (@adam_nimoy) July 31, 2022
Source : https://www.flickr.com/photos/fritztr/312607/
