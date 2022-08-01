'Trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols' of 'Star Trek' dies at 89





Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, the role played by Nichelle Nichols in the 1960s in the classic sci-fi TV series Star Trek, broke the stereotypical mold of black women often cast into roles of servants. Uhura took the role of an authority figure in the series and would have had a positive influence on millions of young black girls.

BBC reports that she was later employed by Nasa in an effort to encourage more women and African-Americans to become astronauts.

Astronaut, physician and engineer, Dr Mae Jemison, has credited the role model of Uhura and actress Nichols as her inspiration for becoming the first woman of colour in space.

@NichelleIsUhura is forever for me the embodiment of grace, daring, intelligence, fun, inspiration, beauty, talent & the future.

Today I am heart-sad at her passing.

I consider our dearest friendship a great treasure & privilege in my life. pic.twitter.com/1U1PpWSryy — Dr. Mae Jemison (@maejemison) July 31, 2022

Nichols co-star George Takei, known for his role as Hikaru Sulu on the crew of the fictional starship USS Enterprise in the television series Star Trek, paid tribute to her.

I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022

As did Leonard Nimoy (Dr Spock)'s son Adam.