2022 Commonwealth Games; young SA swimmers bag gold medals
Rising teenage swimmers, 18-year-old Pieter Coetzé and 18-year-old Lara Van Niekerk are making waves in the 2022 Commonwealth Games with each bagging gold for the country.
Coetze won the 100-meter men's backstroke while Van Niekerk took home the 50-meter women's breaststroke at the weekend.
Head coach at the University of Pretoria Rocco Meiring, who coaches also Coetzé, said that becoming a successful swimming star takes a lot of hard work, dedication, sacrifice and resilience against setbacks.
Despite the teens creating history in South African swimming, Meiring said that the future of swimmers in the country was under threat due to a lack of the needed facilities.
If you want to be internationally competitive, you have to have the basics. You have to have facilities that you can bank on and to prepare. The sad part is that we have millions and millions of South African talent that is uncapped that we can actually perform so well if we have the basics.Rocco Meiring, head coach - University of Pretoria
The coach says that he hopes corporates will get involved with the sponsoring the country's facilities and athletes, but also that the South African sport structures should start investing money back into facilities and stop wasting money on events.
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : 2022 Commonwealth Games; young SA swimmers bag gold medals
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_40381207_swimming-pool-under-water-.html
