European Jew gets death threats after buying Adolf Hitler's watch for R18m





A Huber watch that used to belong to Adolf Hitler has fetched R18 million ($1.1 million) at a US auction.

The watch has an engraving of a swastika, a Nazi eagle, and the initials AH.

© llcv2/123rf.com

Jewish leaders penned an open letter decrying the sale as “abhorrent”.

“An open letter was signed by 34 Jewish leaders in America,” says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

“They say there should not be money exchanging hands on such items. The buyer is a European Jew who has received death threats for buying this watch."

