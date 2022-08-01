WHO confirms Africa's 63% increase in diseases spread from animals to people
The World Health Organisation has reported a 63% increase in zoonotic pathogens, infectious diseases that jump from animals to humans, between 2012 - 2022 as compared to 2001 – 2011.
The latest example is the monkeypox virus - which exhibits significant increase in cases since April 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
The reasons are complex, varied and related to ‘changing relationships with the environment’, Weyer explained.
She added that the prevalence of disease spread is connected to increasing populations, poverty and food security access - factors that particularly impact Africa the hardest.
Not everyone has access to the privilege of shopping, of going shopping at a supermarket and having fairly safe foods… They need to find any source of protein for their families this puts large communities’ at large risk.Jaqueline Weyer, principal medical scientist - National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD)
As the climate changes, habitat’s change, the ecology of animals change and as this happens this might forge new avenues for exposures, new relationships that we have with nature and the animals around usJaqueline Weyer, Principal medical Scientist - National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD)
