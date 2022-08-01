WC government determined to change Uber policies





-Western Cape government believes the e-haling sector must be transformed

-MEC concerned about safety and reliability for commuters and drivers

-The department has urged e-hailing companies to provide data that will inform policies

_

© junce/123rf.com

South Africa's e-hailing industry will need to come to the party to address issues around safety, reliability and labour for the sector to transform.

That's the view of Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Mobility in the Western Cape, amid efforts by the provincial government to change e-hailing policies.

This comes after the release of the Uber Files, a global investigation into the operations of the international e-hailing company and its implications for drivers and commuters.

Following increased reports of safety concerns by passengers and protests by drivers against the company, it seems there are a plethora of issues that must be addressed.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the MEC about the challenges facing the sector.

We need to get to the bottom of how we strengthen the e-hailing sector. People use e-hailing services for the accessibility, reliability and safety. But over the last few months, that has decreased. Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Mobility

The Uber Files consists of more than 124,000 confidential documents leaked to news organisations, exposing the problematic and unethical business practices of the global e-hailing company.

The detailed files reveal that Uber South Africa saw a massive profit turnover in Johannesburg and Cape Town within the first two years of its launch, partially due to its increase in commission from 20% to 25%.

This has had a detrimental effect on drivers, who are also having to fork out more for increasing fuel costs.

We've been struggling to get information from e-hailing companies on how many operators they have and what routes are being used. So we have been doing this ourselves. That's why there's a lapse in time for issuing operating licences. Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Mobility

There's nothing different from an illegal mini-bus taxi operating without a permit from an illegal e-hailing taxi operating without a licence. The government and my responsibility is to ensure that the commuter gets a safe and reliable service. So the service provider needs to come to the party and if not, then government will have to regulate. Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Mobility

But for years, e-hailing drivers have been struggling to apply for operating licences, with some being forced to drive illegally to earn a living. Operators can wait as long as two years for a permit. Many e-hailing vehicles have been impounded by authorities or some slapped with high fines.

We can only supply permits based on supply and demand. We cannot oversaturate the routes. In the absence of data from the e-hailing operators, government is now doing it. We can no longer wait for them to give us the data. Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Mobility

Scroll up for the interview.