[PHOTOS] Angry Capetonians protest shooting of Plateau Rd alpha baboon, Julius

Plateau Road borders the Cape Point Nature Reserve on one side and large tracts of privately owned land on the other. The troop that resides in the area is known as the Plateau Road troop.

CapeNature has confirmed that a landowner in the Plateau Road area applied for a permit to have the alpha male of the local troop killed.

A hunter was assigned to carry out the killing. He reportedly shot Julius in front of the entire troop, his lifeless body tossed onto the back of the bakkie and driven away.

Locals who witnessed this say the troop has been confused and in disarray since witnessing the killing of their alpha male.

The decision to kill Julius was reportedly based on his increased entry into houses in the area.

Jenni Trethowan of Baboon Matters argues that despite this strategy of killing alpha baboons in the hope it will lessen baboons entering houses on the urban fringes, it has not succeeded to change the behaviour. Some 80 males have been killed over the past few years.

She writes in the Daily Maverick: We are adamant that killing baboons does not solve the issue of baboons coming into urban areas for easy food rewards, and in many cases the removal of dominant baboons (male and female) exacerbates problems by causing havoc with troop structures.

Trethowan has asked for a reassessment of the baboon management strategies, and a moratorium on the killings.

Although we have not received any official response to the request for a moratorium, but we could be forgiven for thinking that CapeNature had sent a very clear message when we received word that Julius of Plateau Road had been killed just days after our request for a moratorium. Jenni Trethowan - Baboon Matters, writing in Daily Maverick

Here are photos from Sunday's protest:

Baboon supporters lined Plateau Road near Cape Point on 31 July 2022 in protest at the killing of Julius, the alpha male of the troop in the area. Picture: Clive Maasch

Images: Clive Maasch