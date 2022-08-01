Grade R teachers want recognition as permanent DBE employees
Earlier this year it was announced that the Early Childhood Development (ECD) foundation phase would now fall under the Department of Basic Education (DBE) instead of the Department of Social Development.
Grade R is recognised at the foundation phases level, but educators teaching at this level are concerned about the lack of recognition from the provincial DBE.
Spokesperson at Western Cape Grade R Crisis, Somikazi Mtya, said that since the grade R programme began in 1996, the teachers were not permanently employed as foundation phase teachers.
Though their salaries are subsidised by the department, the lack of permanent employment status comes with a number of challenges for these teachers.
Amongst these challenges are a lack of a standardised payment to all grade R teachers in public schools and the lack of government follow-up to ensure that teachers were paid the required amount.
The teachers also dealt with unfair dismissals as well as a lack of benefits such as medical aid, retirement and pension.
The Department of Education is paying the salaries of these grade R teachers to the school governing body. Then, the governing body should pay these grade R teachers. The contract that they are signing comes from the Department of Education.Somikazi Mtya, Western Cape spokesperson - Grade R Crisis
The amount of payment, the amount of salary is not the same to all the grade R teachers across the province - depends on the school.Somikazi Mtya, Western Cape spokesperson - Grade R Crisis
This is despite grade R teachers meeting the DBE's qualification requirement - which is a 4-year diploma in grade R teaching.
Listen to the full interview above.
