Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'ANC's policy conference as calm before the storm' Mandy Wiener spoke to associate political editor at Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia, about President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of... 1 August 2022 2:48 PM
Search for missing Lambert's Bay teen continues Activist Billy Claasen said according to child's parents, it is out of character for their daughter to leave home without informi... 1 August 2022 2:20 PM
Violent service delivery protests shut down Tembisa Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise, and EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa about the protests happen... 1 August 2022 1:53 PM
View all Local
Policies, pressure and proxy wars: A roundup of the ANC's policy conference EWN's Tshidi Madia speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the main points coming out of the ANC policy conference. 1 August 2022 1:09 PM
ANC to meet on Wednesday about Ramaphosa's Phala Phala testimony - Mashamba Ramaphosa is accused of covering up the burglary at his Bela Bela farm, where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen. 30 July 2022 8:13 AM
ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies their greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to its burea... 29 July 2022 2:19 PM
View all Politics
Data reveals uncertainty of being a domestic worker in SA as thousands lose jobs Bruce Whitfield speaks to Luke Kannemeyer, Chief Operating Officer at Sweepsouth  1 August 2022 8:59 PM
Energy Crisis Committee outlines plans to ensure long-term energy supply in SA Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Sampson Mamphweli, senior researcher at the University of Fort Hare. 1 August 2022 7:54 PM
Gqeberha car terminal handles a record 24 142 fully built units in July Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wandisa Vazi, managing executive at the Eastern Cape Terminals. 1 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Business
2022 Commonwealth Games; young SA swimmers bag gold medals Bongani Bingwa spoke to the head coach at the University of Pretoria Rocco Meiring about Pieter Coetze and Lara Van Niekerk winnin... 1 August 2022 11:00 AM
'Trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols' of 'Star Trek' dies at 89 Star trek veteran George Takei and Leonard Nimoy's son pay tribute to the black female actress, who broke new ground back in the 1... 1 August 2022 10:32 AM
How a TikTok user makes dombolo in just five minutes Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about the viral Tiktok video about a dombolo preparation that will save yo... 1 August 2022 9:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United. 1 August 2022 1:05 PM
Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold meda... 1 August 2022 7:32 AM
'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment The former Bafana Bafana striker will join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as first-team coach for the upcoming 2022/23... 31 July 2022 1:04 PM
View all Sport
Artscape kicks off Women's Month celebrations with 'Femme Fantasties' concert Sara-Jayne King spoke to South African music legend, Vicky Sampson. 31 July 2022 5:57 PM
'We can do quality work here in SA': exec producer of Netflix's Justice Served Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to the creative director of Meraki Studios, Tshepo "Ty" Skosana about 'Justice Served' - the new South Af... 31 July 2022 4:06 PM
Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela. 28 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all Entertainment
China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment "One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies. 1 August 2022 3:03 PM
McDonald’s in UK bans under 18s after 5pm – unless accompanied by an adult Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 August 2022 11:53 AM
European Jew gets death threats after buying Adolf Hitler's watch for R18m Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 August 2022 10:36 AM
View all World
Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem Magda's Soup Kitchen in Paarl is a recipient of R120 000 courtesy of The Dis-Chem Foundation. 1 August 2022 9:51 AM
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life. 28 July 2022 5:40 PM
Meet Gairo Oliver, a flower seller at Adderley Street's famous floral market A flower seller from the iconic flower market in Adderley Street shares her excitement for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. 27 July 2022 5:57 PM
View all Africa
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon. 29 July 2022 11:14 AM
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since t... 29 July 2022 11:08 AM
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Policies, pressure and proxy wars: A roundup of the ANC's policy conference

1 August 2022 1:09 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
State Capture
Cyril Ramaphosa
2022 ANC policy conference
Step aside rule

EWN's Tshidi Madia speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the main points coming out of the ANC policy conference.

-The ANC's three day policy conference discussed a myriad of pressing issues

-Among them are the Eskom crisis, step-aside rule, state capture, reserve bank nationalisation and unemployment

-These policy recommendations pave the way for another contentious national elective conference in December

_

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the closing address at the party’s 54th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 21 December 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News.

From our worsening energy crisis, the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, the soaring cost of living, to the contentious step-aside rule- this weekend's ANC policy conference was a battleground for heated debate on the country's most pressing issues. The three day conference took place at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg to prepare draft policy resolutions that will be adopted at the party's 55th national elective conference in December this year.

With the party's ongoing factional battles placing pressure on ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, it seems he emerged from the conference unscathed.

EWN's Tshidi Madia spoke to Refilwe Moloto about some of the most contentious issues at the conference.

A lot of members from KZN and Limpopo, the ANC's largest provinces, wanted the step-aside rule scrapped. Even though they failed at this conference, they will push for it to happen in December.

Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

The policy conference purely makes recommendations. It doesn't make decisions. It makes proposals for the future, which are then taken to the elective conference in December. Those who still want the step-aside rule to be moved have conceded to a loss at this point in time. But they've already said, in December, they will kill this.

Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

The policy conference also endorsed the State Capture report, which has implicated more than 200 ANC members in state capture. Former president Thabo Mbeki said its likely the party will institute action against these members by the end of August.

While the Phala Phala scandal has dominated South Africa news headlines in recent weeks, it seems this was a non-issue at the conference.

I think the ANC tends to not take seriously the issues that we as a society takes seriously. A lot of the provincial leaders were saying they're going to wait for the national leadership and they haven't really touched on it. So Phala Phala was just a shadow.

Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

One heated topic of discussion - which affects the life of every South African - was the spiraling cost of living in the country. The party recognises they need to find extraordinary and urgent measures to try and address issues around inclusive growth, create employment and alleviate poverty.

My criticism of the ANC is that they are very good at diagnosis. They are good at agreeing with us on the problems. But they are short on implementation.

Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

On Sunday, the ANC also re-emphasized its position that the Reserve Bank should be nationalised, as per a resolution adopted by the 54th national conference in 2017. Ramaphosa reaffirmed that the bank should be "fully owned by the people of South Africa."

The question now is whether this is still something that can be pursued. The criticism against Ramaphosa's leadership is that they do not pursue the calls they agreed on in December 2017. These include issues like land expropriation without compensation- which some say they're not pushing fast enough to resolve that.

Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

The ANC’s economic transformation subcommittee head Mmamoloko Kubayi said this was not practical. So there's been a pushback for Ramaphosa to come out and say we've endorsed the 54th conference resolutions. They are reaffirming and reassuring their own mandate that the decisions taken in 2017 stills stand.

Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

Policy recommendations will now be discussed by ANC branches. These policy proposals are not cast in stone and will be tabled at the national elective conference in December.

They [ANC members] get so caught in the race for leadership that these things don't get the necessary attention. These issues become part of proxy wars. The Reserve Bank nationalisation conversation was part of the 2017 battles around former president Jacob Zuma. The idea of the RET faction came from the radical socio economic transformation commissions about what the ANC's vision was for transforming the economy. That became used as a proxy battle and we continue to see that today.

Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

Scroll up for the full analysis.




1 August 2022 1:09 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
State Capture
Cyril Ramaphosa
2022 ANC policy conference
Step aside rule

More from Local

'It's abuse to the judge'- Judges Matter calls on Teffo to withdraw his remarks

1 August 2022 7:08 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Mbekezeli Benjamin from Judges Matter about the verbal attacks on Judge Tshifiwa Maumela. Maumela is the judge presiding in Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

80 Krugersdorp suspects not charged with rape

1 August 2022 2:54 PM

Mandy Weiner interviewed Eyewitness News reporters Nokukhanya Mntambo and Bernadette Wicks on the latest update on the case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC's policy conference as calm before the storm'

1 August 2022 2:48 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to associate political editor at Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia, about President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of success at the 6th Policy conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Search for missing Lambert's Bay teen continues

1 August 2022 2:20 PM

Activist Billy Claasen said according to child's parents, it is out of character for their daughter to leave home without informing them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Violent service delivery protests shut down Tembisa

1 August 2022 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise, and EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa about the protests happening in Tembisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town traffic officer retires after nearly 40 years on the job

1 August 2022 1:10 PM

Richard Coleman joined the traffic service in January 1983 and is retiring after 39 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA

1 August 2022 1:05 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grade R teachers want recognition as permanent DBE employees

1 August 2022 12:05 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to the spokesperson for the organisation Grade R Crisis, Somikazi Mtya, about the lack of recognition for grade R teachers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Angry Capetonians protest shooting of Plateau Rd alpha baboon, Julius

1 August 2022 11:35 AM

On Sunday, baboon supporters lined Plateau Road near Cape Point in protest at the killing of Julius, the alpha male of the troop in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC government determined to change Uber policies

1 August 2022 11:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto spokes to the Western Cape MEC for Mobility Daylin Mitchell about the ongoing safety concerns in the e-hailing driving space and how the local government aims to redress the arena. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'They're killing us, they're raping us and the ANC just keeps taking your money'

1 August 2022 9:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto in tears in the wake of the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, calls for the African National Congress (ANC) to be booted out of power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC to meet on Wednesday about Ramaphosa's Phala Phala testimony - Mashamba

30 July 2022 8:13 AM

Ramaphosa is accused of covering up the burglary at his Bela Bela farm, where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst

29 July 2022 2:19 PM

Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies their greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to its bureaucracy and cadre deployment as points of failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst

29 July 2022 11:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC staff members to continue picket at Nasrec over unpaid salaries

28 July 2022 9:22 PM

Uveka Rangappa speaks to the African National Congress (ANC) staff representative committee chairperson, Mvusi Mdala, about unpaid salaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Politricking with Tshidi Madia: If we don't focus, we're gone - ANC's Gungubele

28 July 2022 7:37 PM

Just before the ANC begins its policy conference, ahead of its elective conference in December, ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele says the governing party must focus on 'real issues'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA population tops 60m with 17m people younger than 15 - what about jobs?

28 July 2022 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to former Statistician General Dr Pali Lehohla about the latest population figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress

27 July 2022 6:58 PM

Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for its eleventh congress - going against its own resolution to spend moderate amounts on such gatherings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhwebane's battle to survive

27 July 2022 2:53 PM

Uveka Rangappa speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the latest on the suspended Public Protector's impeachment inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe

26 July 2022 6:53 PM

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga and why it's pushing back - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'They're killing us, they're raping us and the ANC just keeps taking your money'

Politics Local

80 Krugersdorp suspects not charged with rape

Local

WC government determined to change Uber policies

Local

'It's abuse to the judge'- Judges Matter calls on Teffo to withdraw his remarks

Local

EWN Highlights

Krugersdorp gang rape: You have a legal duty to report such crimes - Ramaphosa

1 August 2022 7:50 PM

80 individuals appear in court after Krugersdorp mass rape

1 August 2022 7:24 PM

259 rhinos poached in SA over the last 6 months

1 August 2022 6:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA