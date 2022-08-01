McDonald’s in UK bans under 18s after 5pm – unless accompanied by an adult

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'ANC's policy conference as calm before the storm' Mandy Wiener spoke to associate political editor at Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia, about President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of... 1 August 2022 2:48 PM
Search for missing Lambert's Bay teen continues Activist Billy Claasen said according to child's parents, it is out of character for their daughter to leave home without informi... 1 August 2022 2:20 PM
Violent service delivery protests shut down Tembisa Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise, and EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa about the protests happen... 1 August 2022 1:53 PM
View all Local
Policies, pressure and proxy wars: A roundup of the ANC's policy conference EWN's Tshidi Madia speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the main points coming out of the ANC policy conference. 1 August 2022 1:09 PM
ANC to meet on Wednesday about Ramaphosa's Phala Phala testimony - Mashamba Ramaphosa is accused of covering up the burglary at his Bela Bela farm, where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen. 30 July 2022 8:13 AM
ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies their greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to its burea... 29 July 2022 2:19 PM
View all Politics
Data reveals uncertainty of being a domestic worker in SA as thousands lose jobs Bruce Whitfield speaks to Luke Kannemeyer, Chief Operating Officer at Sweepsouth  1 August 2022 8:59 PM
Energy Crisis Committee outlines plans to ensure long-term energy supply in SA Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Sampson Mamphweli, senior researcher at the University of Fort Hare. 1 August 2022 7:54 PM
Gqeberha car terminal handles a record 24 142 fully built units in July Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wandisa Vazi, managing executive at the Eastern Cape Terminals. 1 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Business
2022 Commonwealth Games; young SA swimmers bag gold medals Bongani Bingwa spoke to the head coach at the University of Pretoria Rocco Meiring about Pieter Coetze and Lara Van Niekerk winnin... 1 August 2022 11:00 AM
'Trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols' of 'Star Trek' dies at 89 Star trek veteran George Takei and Leonard Nimoy's son pay tribute to the black female actress, who broke new ground back in the 1... 1 August 2022 10:32 AM
How a TikTok user makes dombolo in just five minutes Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about the viral Tiktok video about a dombolo preparation that will save yo... 1 August 2022 9:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United. 1 August 2022 1:05 PM
Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold meda... 1 August 2022 7:32 AM
'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment The former Bafana Bafana striker will join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as first-team coach for the upcoming 2022/23... 31 July 2022 1:04 PM
View all Sport
Artscape kicks off Women's Month celebrations with 'Femme Fantasties' concert Sara-Jayne King spoke to South African music legend, Vicky Sampson. 31 July 2022 5:57 PM
'We can do quality work here in SA': exec producer of Netflix's Justice Served Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to the creative director of Meraki Studios, Tshepo "Ty" Skosana about 'Justice Served' - the new South Af... 31 July 2022 4:06 PM
Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela. 28 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all Entertainment
China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment "One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies. 1 August 2022 3:03 PM
McDonald’s in UK bans under 18s after 5pm – unless accompanied by an adult Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 August 2022 11:53 AM
European Jew gets death threats after buying Adolf Hitler's watch for R18m Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 August 2022 10:36 AM
View all World
Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem Magda's Soup Kitchen in Paarl is a recipient of R120 000 courtesy of The Dis-Chem Foundation. 1 August 2022 9:51 AM
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life. 28 July 2022 5:40 PM
Meet Gairo Oliver, a flower seller at Adderley Street's famous floral market A flower seller from the iconic flower market in Adderley Street shares her excitement for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. 27 July 2022 5:57 PM
View all Africa
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon. 29 July 2022 11:14 AM
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since t... 29 July 2022 11:08 AM
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

McDonald’s in UK bans under 18s after 5pm – unless accompanied by an adult

1 August 2022 11:53 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Liverpool
McDonald's
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Lester Kiewi
The Morning Review
hooliganism

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

A McDonald’s in Liverpool has moved to limit the access of youth under the age of 18 - unless they are accompanied by an adult.

The company said that it made the drastic decision to protect its employees.

© mehaniq/123rf.com

RELATED: They lived happy meal ever after: Cape couple's McDonald's wedding reception

"We have seen an increase in the number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area with our people being subjected to verbal and physical abuse," read a statement by McDonald's.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to crime and anti-social behaviour and have temporarily restricted restaurant access to U18s from 5:00 PM.

"This decision was not taken lightly, and we are working closely with the police to find a resolution."

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:32).

They’ve targeted under 18s as the root cause of anti-social behaviour… Is this a solution to the problem? …

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

I’m a bit tired of these teenagers and their TikTok tripods. These guys hinder free public passage while doing their TikTok videos and dances in malls. I want the Mall Association of South Africa to come down hard on these children!

Lester Kiewit, The Morning Review



1 August 2022 11:53 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Liverpool
McDonald's
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Lester Kiewi
The Morning Review
hooliganism

More from Business

Data reveals uncertainty of being a domestic worker in SA as thousands lose jobs

1 August 2022 8:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Luke Kannemeyer, Chief Operating Officer at Sweepsouth 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy Crisis Committee outlines plans to ensure long-term energy supply in SA

1 August 2022 7:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Sampson Mamphweli, senior researcher at the University of Fort Hare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gqeberha car terminal handles a record 24 142 fully built units in July

1 August 2022 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wandisa Vazi, managing executive at the Eastern Cape Terminals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspension of chicken import tariffs is a major win for South African consumers

1 August 2022 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Paul Matthew, CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa PMI falls below 50 points in July, most likely due to loadshedding

1 August 2022 6:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lisette IJssel de Schepper, senior economist at Bureau for Economic Research looks at factors that negatively weighed down on the Absa Purchasing Managers' Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment

1 August 2022 3:03 PM

"One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your medical aid probably does NOT cover everything if you land up in hospital

1 August 2022 1:24 PM

Gap cover is inexpensive, and it can save you from financial ruin when your medical aid fails you while you're in the hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

European Jew gets death threats after buying Adolf Hitler's watch for R18m

1 August 2022 10:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoCT to pay cash for excess power generated by (some) customers

30 July 2022 5:57 PM

The City says this applies to commercial and industrial customers for now and residential customers will be added later.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoCT on drive to release more inner-city land for social housing

30 July 2022 1:38 PM

Two affordable housing projects in Salt River are in various stages of approval, says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment

1 August 2022 3:03 PM

"One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

European Jew gets death threats after buying Adolf Hitler's watch for R18m

1 August 2022 10:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Speed, creativity count in 'historic' Tree Hugging Championships

30 July 2022 6:02 PM

Scotland held its first-ever Tree Hugging Championships in association with the one held every year in Lapland, Finland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Incredible footage of orca attack shows pressure on sharks in SA waters

30 July 2022 4:09 PM

The drone footage of a pack of orcas killing a great white shark off Mossel Bay is said to be a world first.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Will Smith posts emotional apology video after March Oscars slap

30 July 2022 12:10 PM

The Hollywood star has apologised for his behaviour at the Oscars before, but only in written statements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lufthansa cancels 1,000 flights, 134,000 passengers affected

29 July 2022 4:12 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu about the airline's strike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German city cuts off heating and hot water as gas supplies from Russia dwindle

29 July 2022 1:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Aspen standing ready to produce monkeypox vaccine 'when the call comes'

28 July 2022 9:26 PM

The Money Show interviews Dr Lisa Bonadonna, Group Executive for Biologicals at the Aspen Pharma Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The world still needs the metals and minerals we produce' - Anglo American CEO

28 July 2022 7:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the new CEO of Anglo American, Duncan Wanblad, about the mining giant's half year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saudi Arabia to build one-building city housing 9 million people

28 July 2022 12:48 PM

"There’s an incredible video that is literally an episode of Black Mirror," says Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'They're killing us, they're raping us and the ANC just keeps taking your money'

Politics Local

80 Krugersdorp suspects not charged with rape

Local

WC government determined to change Uber policies

Local

'It's abuse to the judge'- Judges Matter calls on Teffo to withdraw his remarks

Local

EWN Highlights

Krugersdorp gang rape: You have a legal duty to report such crimes - Ramaphosa

1 August 2022 7:50 PM

80 individuals appear in court after Krugersdorp mass rape

1 August 2022 7:24 PM

259 rhinos poached in SA over the last 6 months

1 August 2022 6:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA