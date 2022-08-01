McDonald’s in UK bans under 18s after 5pm – unless accompanied by an adult





A McDonald’s in Liverpool has moved to limit the access of youth under the age of 18 - unless they are accompanied by an adult.

The company said that it made the drastic decision to protect its employees.

© mehaniq/123rf.com

RELATED: They lived happy meal ever after: Cape couple's McDonald's wedding reception

"We have seen an increase in the number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area with our people being subjected to verbal and physical abuse," read a statement by McDonald's.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to crime and anti-social behaviour and have temporarily restricted restaurant access to U18s from 5:00 PM.

"This decision was not taken lightly, and we are working closely with the police to find a resolution."

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:32).

They’ve targeted under 18s as the root cause of anti-social behaviour… Is this a solution to the problem? … Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire