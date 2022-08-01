McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA
Having former Bafana Bafana stars Benni McCarthy and Quinton Fortune working with Manchester United Football Club has successfully raised the flag for South African football.
This is according to football journalist Zayn Nabbi, who spoke to Cape Talk's Lester Kiewit.
McCarthy - who is a former Bafana Bafana striker - joined the top-tier English premier league side as a striker coach on Saturday.
Locally McCarthy was an all-time goal scorer for the national team. He was also the striker for Orlando Pirates before taking up the managerial role as a coach for Cape Town City and Amazulu FC.
Fortune has also had a stint with Man United as a player.
Both McCarthy and Fortune were on the technical sidelines when the Red Devils played a 1-1 draw in a club friendly with La Liga side, Ray Vallecano at Old Trafford stadium on Sunday.
There is certainly something to be proud of there for all of us. And I think in Quinton and Benni, you have two stories of success. Quinton getting the big move to Manchester United as a player found by Sir Alex Ferguson...he still works in an ambassadorial role.Zayn Nabbi, football journalist
And then you have Benni McCarthy, the boy who played in the gangster leagues in Cape Town, where he earned more money playing there than at Seven Stars.Zayn Nabbi, Football journalist
Getting the big move to Ajax, playing in Europe, playing in Porto, even making it to Black Burn Rovers. His dream was obviously to play for Manchester United, to play at the theatre of dreams, unfortunately, he never had the experience of wearing the Manchester United jersey at theatre dreams...Zayn Nabbi, Football journalist
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Twitter/@ManUtd
More from Local
'It's abuse to the judge'- Judges Matter calls on Teffo to withdraw his remarks
Mandy Wiener speaks to Mbekezeli Benjamin from Judges Matter about the verbal attacks on Judge Tshifiwa Maumela. Maumela is the judge presiding in Senzo Meyiwa trial.Read More
80 Krugersdorp suspects not charged with rape
Mandy Weiner interviewed Eyewitness News reporters Nokukhanya Mntambo and Bernadette Wicks on the latest update on the case.Read More
'ANC's policy conference as calm before the storm'
Mandy Wiener spoke to associate political editor at Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia, about President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of success at the 6th Policy conference.Read More
Search for missing Lambert's Bay teen continues
Activist Billy Claasen said according to child's parents, it is out of character for their daughter to leave home without informing them.Read More
Violent service delivery protests shut down Tembisa
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise, and EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa about the protests happening in Tembisa.Read More
City of Cape Town traffic officer retires after nearly 40 years on the job
Richard Coleman joined the traffic service in January 1983 and is retiring after 39 years.Read More
Policies, pressure and proxy wars: A roundup of the ANC's policy conference
EWN's Tshidi Madia speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the main points coming out of the ANC policy conference.Read More
Grade R teachers want recognition as permanent DBE employees
Lester Kiewit speaks to the spokesperson for the organisation Grade R Crisis, Somikazi Mtya, about the lack of recognition for grade R teachers.Read More
[PHOTOS] Angry Capetonians protest shooting of Plateau Rd alpha baboon, Julius
On Sunday, baboon supporters lined Plateau Road near Cape Point in protest at the killing of Julius, the alpha male of the troop in the area.Read More
More from Sport
Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign
South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold medal in the Sevens final on Sunday.Read More
'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment
The former Bafana Bafana striker will join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as first-team coach for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.Read More
SA swimmers Van Niekerk and Coetzee win first gold medals at Commonwealth Games
Lara van Niekerk made history by beating her Commonwealth record and claiming Team South Africa's first gold medal in Birmingham.Read More
Premier League giants Man United sign Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach
During his time with Usuthu, McCarthy led the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era in the 2020/2021 season where they finished second and secured CAF Champions League football for the first time in their history.Read More
Commonwealth Games under way
Our UK Correspondent Gavin Grey chats to John Maytham about this year's Commonwealth Games which are in full swing.Read More
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night
A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life.Read More
Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT
Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town next year, following a successful bid in Singapore in 2018.Read More
'2023 Netball World Cup will make the sport fashionable and change narratives'
Africa Melane is joined by Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane, to discuss the Netball World Cup hosted in the country 60 years after its inception.Read More
Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships
John Maytham speaks to a retired South African cricketer, Vince van der Bijl, about how cricket changed his life.Read More