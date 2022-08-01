McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA





Having former Bafana Bafana stars Benni McCarthy and Quinton Fortune working with Manchester United Football Club has successfully raised the flag for South African football.

This is according to football journalist Zayn Nabbi, who spoke to Cape Talk's Lester Kiewit.

McCarthy - who is a former Bafana Bafana striker - joined the top-tier English premier league side as a striker coach on Saturday.

Locally McCarthy was an all-time goal scorer for the national team. He was also the striker for Orlando Pirates before taking up the managerial role as a coach for Cape Town City and Amazulu FC.

Fortune has also had a stint with Man United as a player.

Both McCarthy and Fortune were on the technical sidelines when the Red Devils played a 1-1 draw in a club friendly with La Liga side, Ray Vallecano at Old Trafford stadium on Sunday.

There is certainly something to be proud of there for all of us. And I think in Quinton and Benni, you have two stories of success. Quinton getting the big move to Manchester United as a player found by Sir Alex Ferguson...he still works in an ambassadorial role. Zayn Nabbi, football journalist

And then you have Benni McCarthy, the boy who played in the gangster leagues in Cape Town, where he earned more money playing there than at Seven Stars. Zayn Nabbi, Football journalist

Getting the big move to Ajax, playing in Europe, playing in Porto, even making it to Black Burn Rovers. His dream was obviously to play for Manchester United, to play at the theatre of dreams, unfortunately, he never had the experience of wearing the Manchester United jersey at theatre dreams... Zayn Nabbi, Football journalist

