City of Cape Town traffic officer retires after nearly 40 years on the job





The City of Cape Town says Coleman was mostly involved in the specialised units within the City's Traffic Service.

He was recruited into the Ghost Squad in 2009 - where he served until he was appointed as one of the media liaison officers for traffic.

Mr Coleman is known to be a diligent and efficient officer, who can rightly be proud of his long career. While we will miss him within the department, we are happy to grant him some rest and relaxation after so many years of service to this city and its residents. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

I enjoyed my time in traffic working in all the different sections and doing the VIP escorts for visiting presidents to our country. My time as media liaison taught me much about how to communicate and it has been an extraordinary 39-year journey. I am looking forward to spending quality time with my family and doing some travelling. Richard Coleman, Media Liaison - City of Cape Town’s Traffic Department