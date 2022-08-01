Violent service delivery protests shut down Tembisa
Tembisa has been declared a no-go area due to violent service delivery protests. Roads have barricaded by burning tyres and rocks, shops have been looted, and the Ekurhuleni Customer Care Centre has been set alight.
One alleged protester was fatally wounded after being caught in the crossfire betweenn Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officials and protesters. A second has been killed.
EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa says that they are doing everything they can to keep whatever remains of Ekurhuleni safe.
"The situation is quite volatile. We are trying to keep whatever that remains in Ekurhuleni safe. It's really a situation where we met with great, great resistance by the protestors"Kelebogile Thepa, spokesperson - EMPD
Meanwhile, Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says that furious residents are preventing anyone entering or exiting the area, with some even threatening those perceived to be heading to work.
At the heart of the problem, says Modise, is residents inability to afford their electricity bills after the R100 government subsidy was taken away.
For the last couple of months, they have had to foot the bill [for] the entire electricity bill. Now, R100 doesn't sound like much but for the Tembisa people, here, it is everything. They say that for the majority of the month they have no power because they can't afford to pay for the electricity.Kgomotso Modise, reporter - Eyewitness News
This comes as Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell skipped on a meeting with residents on Friday which she had promised to attend.
They are extremely upset about that saying that she doesn't respect them and they're going to show her and the other people around Joburg what the people of Tembisa can do.Kgomotso Modise, reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Violent service delivery protests shut down Tembisa
Source : @motso_modise/Twitter
