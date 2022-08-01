



A group of eight women, aged 19 – 35, were allegedly gang raped by a group of 80 illegal miners in Krugersdorp.

It is also reported that they were robbed.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said forensic services have started the DNA analysis of more than 80 suspects who were arrested in connection with the rape and robbery of eight women in Krugersdorp.

Mandy Weiner interviewed Eyewitness News reporters Nokukhanya Mntambo and Bernadette Wicks on the latest update on the case.

The suspects were not facing charges related to the crimes committed, said Mntambo.

They were facing charges of being in the country illegally and potentially the possession of stolen goods.

They are going to be charged for being in the country illegally, nothing yet in terms of the crime that occurred last week. Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN journalist

There are no details on who the suspects are and their identities were currently being withheld, said Wicks.

Their identities are going be withheld for the next couple of days at least no images are allowed to be used. Bernadette Wicks, EWN reporter

Listen to the full audio below.

This article first appeared on 702 : 80 Krugersdorp suspects not charged with rape