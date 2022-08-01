Ngwato Nkosi Group's latest brainchild will bring SA a new movie channel





Ngwato Nkosi Group, the founder of Newzroom Afrika news and information service, is launching a new movie channel on DStv.

It is called Movie Room and it will run 24/7 on channel 113.

Ngwato Nkosi Group co-owner Thokozani Nkosi describes the new offering: "This channel will offer entertaining local and international movies 24/7, from big blockbuster hits, to unforgettable cinema classics."

"We’ll be carefully curating the line-up to cater for every mood – whether it’s edge-of-your-seat action you’re after, or the comfort of an old favourite," he added.