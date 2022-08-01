Ngwato Nkosi Group's latest brainchild will bring SA a new movie channel

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in' There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede. 2 August 2022 9:46 PM
'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented' Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in February... 2 August 2022 7:04 PM
People living on Cape Town's Central Train Line could soon be relocated Groups that have been living along train lines in Langa and Philippi have been in negotiations with the City of Cape Town and nati... 2 August 2022 4:23 PM
Policies, pressure and proxy wars: A roundup of the ANC's policy conference EWN's Tshidi Madia speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the main points coming out of the ANC policy conference. 1 August 2022 1:09 PM
'They're killing us, they're raping us and the ANC just keeps taking your money' Refilwe Moloto in tears in the wake of the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, calls for the African National Congress (ANC)... 1 August 2022 9:00 AM
ANC to meet on Wednesday about Ramaphosa's Phala Phala testimony - Mashamba Ramaphosa is accused of covering up the burglary at his Bela Bela farm, where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen. 30 July 2022 8:13 AM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 8:56 PM
JSE profits up 29% as new services, market volatility increase volumes The Money Show interviews CEO Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's half year results. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
The benefits of being human should be 'a huge advantage' in this world of AI Ian Mann talks to Bruce Whitfield about the book "Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil". 2 August 2022 7:25 PM
How to become a solar PV technician Refilwe Moloto speaks to SAPVIA member of management committee and Solareff co-founder and COO, DeVilliers Botha, about becoming a... 2 August 2022 2:55 PM
Maps Maponyane & Zandile Ndhlovu take on epic challenges for water conservation Eyewitness News caught up Maps Maponyane and Zandile Ndhlovu who aim to help raise awareness around the problem of water scarcity... 2 August 2022 7:17 AM
'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Ou... 2 August 2022 7:07 AM
Michaela Whitebooi ‘wanted that gold’ - Judo SA Lester Kiewit interviewed Themba Hlasho, Judo South Africa's president on his team’s stellar performance in Birmingham. 2 August 2022 11:50 AM
SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games Michaela Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12. 2 August 2022 6:50 AM
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United. 1 August 2022 1:05 PM
Labia Theatre back to selling out many shows Lester Kiewit spoke to Labia Theatre owner Ludi Kraus. 2 August 2022 2:36 PM
'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Ou... 2 August 2022 7:07 AM
[LISTEN] Meet 'tall, dark, and Afrikaans' Capetonian, Emo Adams Lester Kiewit interviewed Adams about his illustrious career in the entertainment industry. 2 August 2022 6:55 AM
'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in' There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede. 2 August 2022 9:46 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 8:56 PM
New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge What is the world coming to? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 August 2022 12:54 PM
Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem Magda's Soup Kitchen in Paarl is a recipient of R120 000 courtesy of The Dis-Chem Foundation. 1 August 2022 9:51 AM
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life. 28 July 2022 5:40 PM
Meet Gairo Oliver, a flower seller at Adderley Street's famous floral market A flower seller from the iconic flower market in Adderley Street shares her excitement for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. 27 July 2022 5:57 PM
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon. 29 July 2022 11:14 AM
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since t... 29 July 2022 11:08 AM
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
Ngwato Nkosi Group's latest brainchild will bring SA a new movie channel

1 August 2022 1:02 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Movies
DStv
Tv
NewzroomAfrika
Movie Room

The founders of Newzroom Africa are transitioning into the movie space with their new offering.
© stockbroker/123rf.com

Ngwato Nkosi Group, the founder of Newzroom Afrika news and information service, is launching a new movie channel on DStv.

It is called Movie Room and it will run 24/7 on channel 113.

Ngwato Nkosi Group co-owner Thokozani Nkosi describes the new offering: "This channel will offer entertaining local and international movies 24/7, from big blockbuster hits, to unforgettable cinema classics."

"We’ll be carefully curating the line-up to cater for every mood – whether it’s edge-of-your-seat action you’re after, or the comfort of an old favourite," he added.




SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)

2 August 2022 8:56 PM

South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.

The benefits of being human should be 'a huge advantage' in this world of AI

2 August 2022 7:25 PM

Ian Mann talks to Bruce Whitfield about the book "Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil".

How to become a solar PV technician

2 August 2022 2:55 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SAPVIA member of management committee and Solareff co-founder and COO, DeVilliers Botha, about becoming a solar PV technician and the Green Card Program.

Maps Maponyane & Zandile Ndhlovu take on epic challenges for water conservation

2 August 2022 7:17 AM

Eyewitness News caught up Maps Maponyane and Zandile Ndhlovu who aim to help raise awareness around the problem of water scarcity in South Africa and hope to ensure that quality water is accessible to all.

'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released

2 August 2022 7:07 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Our Children’s Champion'. The book honours former President Nelson Mandela.

[LISTEN] Meet 'tall, dark, and Afrikaans' Capetonian, Emo Adams

2 August 2022 6:55 AM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Adams about his illustrious career in the entertainment industry.

Your medical aid probably does NOT cover everything if you land up in hospital

1 August 2022 1:24 PM

Gap cover is inexpensive, and it can save you from financial ruin when your medical aid fails you while you're in the hospital.

2022 Commonwealth Games; young SA swimmers bag gold medals

1 August 2022 11:00 AM

Bongani Bingwa spoke to the head coach at the University of Pretoria Rocco Meiring about Pieter Coetze and Lara Van Niekerk winning their first men's and women's medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

'Trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols' of 'Star Trek' dies at 89

1 August 2022 10:32 AM

Star trek veteran George Takei and Leonard Nimoy's son pay tribute to the black female actress, who broke new ground back in the 1960s on the iconic TV series.

How a TikTok user makes dombolo in just five minutes

1 August 2022 9:34 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about the viral Tiktok video about a dombolo preparation that will save you some serious time!

People living on Cape Town's Central Train Line could soon be relocated

Local

Labia Theatre back to selling out many shows

Business Entertainment

How to become a solar PV technician

Lifestyle

'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in'

2 August 2022 9:46 PM

Presiding judge in Meyiwa trial hits back at witchcraft allegations

2 August 2022 9:04 PM

Metro Police in Ekurhuleni say they're collecting intelligence in Tembisa

2 August 2022 8:37 PM

