Ngwato Nkosi Group's latest brainchild will bring SA a new movie channel
Ngwato Nkosi Group, the founder of Newzroom Afrika news and information service, is launching a new movie channel on DStv.
It is called Movie Room and it will run 24/7 on channel 113.
Ngwato Nkosi Group co-owner Thokozani Nkosi describes the new offering: "This channel will offer entertaining local and international movies 24/7, from big blockbuster hits, to unforgettable cinema classics."
"We’ll be carefully curating the line-up to cater for every mood – whether it’s edge-of-your-seat action you’re after, or the comfort of an old favourite," he added.
PSA: It’s new, it’s fresh and it’s coming to your screens soon! For now, read all about it here: #movedbymovies #movisonus #moviethrowbacks #cominginhot #movieroomtrivia #27August #film pic.twitter.com/jXlt2yjLvA— Movie Room (@MovieRoom113) August 1, 2022
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/stockbroker/stockbroker1906/stockbroker190600785/125115545-family-sitting-on-sofa-at-home-eating-popcorn-and-watching-movie-together.jpg
