Your medical aid probably does NOT cover everything if you land up in hospital





Medical aid is hellishly expensive.

Nevertheless, few providers cover members in full upon hospitalisation, leaving them with huge shortfalls.

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Your medical aid probably covers 100% of the Medical Scheme Tariff (MST). It sounds great, but it's really not.

The MST almost always falls far short of what doctors and specialists typically charge. For a fraction of the cost of your medical aid, gap cover will cover up to 400% or 500% of the MST.

Check out these articles, to learn more about gap cover, and find out about an option for those who cannot afford medical aid: