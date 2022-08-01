'It's abuse to the judge'- Judges Matter calls on Teffo to withdraw his remarks





-Adv Teffo has accused of Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela of witchcraft

-Judge Matter has condemned the advocate for his remarks and urged him to withdraw

-The organisation says the comments are damaging to the judge and the legal profession

Advocate Malesela Teffo at the Pretoria High Court for the Senzo Meyiwa trial. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

Advocate Malesela Teffo, the defence counsel in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, is feeling the heat. That's after he accused Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela of witchcraft. Teffo has been widely criticised for his conduct in court, with many condemning his unsubstantiated claims. Shortly before withdrawing from the case two weeks ago, Teffo accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being part of a sinister plot to intimidate and harass him. Last week, Teffo made a u-turn and indicated he would continue as the legal counsel for accused one to four.

In his most recent outburst, Teffo made another slew of outrageous remarks on Twitter, claiming Judge Maumela bewitched him with the help of a sangoma that he brought to court. Teffo then shared an affidavit with this claim on Twitter.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Mbekezeli Benjamin from Judges Matter said they're concerned that Teffo had hastened to make these allegations in a public letter, instead of following legal procedures.

What has not happened here is the use of these legal procedures. What we are seeing is an attack on the judge, and some sort of intimidation for the judge to act in a particular way. We condemn it in the strongest terms. Mbekezeli Benjamin, Judges Matter researcher

While the organisation has stopped short of filing a compliant against Advocate Teffo, it has called for him to withdraw his remarks based on "professional ethics".

We are hoping he will realise the mistake he has made in attacking the judge, and he will withdraw immediately, failing which we will consider other options. It's important he does this publicly as he made this statement publicly. Mbekezeli Benjamin, Judges Matter researcher

The organization says it recognizes the advocates' right to a strong argument in court, but within the ethical bounds of the legal profession.

We feel he has gone far beyond the line which he is permitted in terms of professional ethics. We call on him to reconsider the way he has run the case, and to withdraw his comments, as it is damaging in nature. It's abuse to the judge to say the least. Mbekezeli Benjamin, Judges Matter researcher

