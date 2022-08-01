'ANC's policy conference as calm before the storm'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared the African National Congress' (ANC) sixth Policy conference a success.
The conference, which took place over the weekend, discussed issues including unemployment, the rising cost of living in the country and corruption.
However, the associate editor for politics at Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia was weary of calling it a complete success.
Madia said that she was mindful of viewing the conference to gauge the future of the factional battles in the party.
This comes ahead of the party's National Elective conference in December.
I wouldn't necessarily call it coming out on top. Going into the conference, I felt there was calm before the storm. I maintain that this conference was calm before the storm.Tshidi Madia, associate editor for politics - Eyewitness News
Maybe you can say he's managed to win some battles, but I think he straddled the line relatively well in terms of positions to take towards December.Tshidi Madia, associate editor for politics - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'ANC's policy conference as calm before the storm'
