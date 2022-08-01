



CAPE TOWN - The search for a missing girl in the West Coast town of Lambert's Bay continues.

Donna-Leigh Don was last seen by her parents two Sundays ago. They grew worried when there was still no sign of the 16-year-old on Monday morning.

Activist Billy Claasen said according to child's parents, it is out of character for their daughter to leave home without informing them. They say it's also unusual for her to stay away.

"This past week we have looked everywhere without any success. Currently a police helicopter is busy circling and searching around Lambert's Bay. We also have the divers that will later be in the water, and the police and the community, doing everything they can to find Donna-Leigh but the is no trace of Donna," said Claasen.

This article first appeared on EWN : Search for missing Lambert's Bay teen continues