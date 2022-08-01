China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment





China’s once unassailable economy is losing steam and failing to produce enough jobs to absorb new entrants to the job market.

It recorded a youth unemployment rate of 19.3% in June, an all-time high.

Shanghai, China. © 4045qd/123rf.com

The number of new university graduates will reach 10 million for the first time ever in 2022.

Economists say the country’s inability to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic is causing businesses to postpone new hires as they feared snap lockdowns.

China still follows a “zero-Covid” policy.

Last week, the city of Wuhan locked down almost a million people after finding four asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.

All essential businesses remain closed, public transport has been suspended, and residents are banned from leaving their homes.

One in five youths in China are not working… It’s certainly a rising problem not seen before in the Chinese economy. Dr Martyn Davies, Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

