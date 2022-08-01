Streaming issues? Report here
World

China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment

1 August 2022 3:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
China
Youth unemployment
Emerging markets
Deloitte
Chinese economy
Refilwe Moloto
Martyn Davies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
zero covid
youth unemployment in China

"One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies.

China’s once unassailable economy is losing steam and failing to produce enough jobs to absorb new entrants to the job market.

It recorded a youth unemployment rate of 19.3% in June, an all-time high.

Shanghai, China. © 4045qd/123rf.com

RELATED: China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

The number of new university graduates will reach 10 million for the first time ever in 2022.

Economists say the country’s inability to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic is causing businesses to postpone new hires as they feared snap lockdowns.

China still follows a “zero-Covid” policy.

Last week, the city of Wuhan locked down almost a million people after finding four asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.

All essential businesses remain closed, public transport has been suspended, and residents are banned from leaving their homes.

One in five youths in China are not working… It’s certainly a rising problem not seen before in the Chinese economy.

Dr Martyn Davies, Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Davies - scroll up to listen (skip to 5:48).




