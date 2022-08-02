Domestic workers and employer compliance - What you need to know
Last year, South Africans who employed domestic workers were told to register for the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA).
The employers were told to make annual contributions to cover their employees. This would allow domestic workers to claim for injuries, disabilities and illnesses, contracted while on the job.
However, there have been several challenges, not only for ordinary people but for large-scale employers who want to comply. Pippa Hudson spoke to advocate and legal director, Tertius Wessels, about the challenges faced when complying with COIDA.
Wessels said that applying was an administrative nightmare and that the available online portal was barely functional. However, he added that as long as there was proof that an employer had taken the initiative to cover their employees, they would be offered legal protections.
As long as one is able to show that they have gone through the process of doing the initial registration, whether or not that was done online and whether or not it was done in person at one of the labour centres at least that should serve as some form of protection for an employer.Tertius Wessels, Advocate and legal director - Strata-g Labour Solutions
Listen to the full audio above.
More from Business
'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in'
There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede.Read More
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)
South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.Read More
JSE profits up 29% as new services, market volatility increase volumes
The Money Show interviews CEO Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's half year results.Read More
The benefits of being human should be 'a huge advantage' in this world of AI
Ian Mann talks to Bruce Whitfield about the book "Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil".Read More
'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in FebruaryRead More
Labia Theatre back to selling out many shows
Lester Kiewit spoke to Labia Theatre owner Ludi Kraus.Read More
New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge
What is the world coming to? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice
Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight over the next three days.Read More
Data reveals uncertainty of being a domestic worker in SA as thousands lose jobs
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Luke Kannemeyer, Chief Operating Officer at SweepsouthRead More
More from Local
'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in'
There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede.Read More
'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in FebruaryRead More
People living on Cape Town's Central Train Line could soon be relocated
Groups that have been living along train lines in Langa and Philippi have been in negotiations with the City of Cape Town and national government.Read More
‘Well-coordinated and orchestrated’ - Ekhuruleni MMC on Tembisa protests
Mandy Weiner interviews Ekhuruleni’s MMC of safety, Letlhogonolo Moseki, on how the municipality is responding to the protests that broke out in Tembisa.Read More
Amnesty International calls for swift action against culprits of Tembisa deaths
Mandy Weiner spoke to Amnesty International spokesperson Genevieve Quintal.Read More
Police on high alert in Tembisa
Mandy Wiener speaks to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson, Kelebogile Thepa, for the latest on Tembisa which was rocked by protests on Monday.Read More
What is space debris? And what happens when it lands on earth?
Lester Kiewit speaks to University of Cape Town (UCT) Space system engineer, Ani Vermeulen, about Space debris.Read More
Traffic cops catch 4 men siphoning diesel from parked truck
The four men were caught in the audacious act of stealing diesel from a parked truck while the driver was sleeping.Read More
Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice
Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight over the next three days.Read More