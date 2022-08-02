Domestic workers and employer compliance - What you need to know





Last year, South Africans who employed domestic workers were told to register for the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA).

The employers were told to make annual contributions to cover their employees. This would allow domestic workers to claim for injuries, disabilities and illnesses, contracted while on the job.

However, there have been several challenges, not only for ordinary people but for large-scale employers who want to comply. Pippa Hudson spoke to advocate and legal director, Tertius Wessels, about the challenges faced when complying with COIDA.

Wessels said that applying was an administrative nightmare and that the available online portal was barely functional. However, he added that as long as there was proof that an employer had taken the initiative to cover their employees, they would be offered legal protections.

As long as one is able to show that they have gone through the process of doing the initial registration, whether or not that was done online and whether or not it was done in person at one of the labour centres at least that should serve as some form of protection for an employer. Tertius Wessels, Advocate and legal director - Strata-g Labour Solutions

