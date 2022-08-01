Absa PMI falls below 50 points in July, most likely due to loadshedding
The Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has fallen from 52.2 points in June to 47.6 in July.
The recent bout of loadshedding is believed to be the reason for the decline.
The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is an index of the prevailing direction of economic trends in the manufacturing and service sectors.
The latest figures suggest that the manufacturing sector is experiencing a difficult start to the third quarter.
It's unfortunate that it's the fourth month or so that the manufacturing sector is showing signs of slowing. We know that the second quarter was quite weak for the sector, with specific factors like KZN flooding and other issues.Lisette IJssel de Schepper, senior economist at Bureau for Economic Research
We were hoping for a rebound in the third quarter and the PMI is suggesting that that isn't happening.Lisette IJssel de Schepper, senior economist at Bureau for Economic Research
PMI fell below 50. Below 50 technically means contraction. This is the first time since July 2021 when we saw the looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that hurt ouput.Lisette IJssel de Schepper, senior economist at Bureau for Economic Research
Listen to the audio below.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/welder-welding-industry-industrial-673559/
More from Business
Data reveals uncertainty of being a domestic worker in SA as thousands lose jobs
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Luke Kannemeyer, Chief Operating Officer at SweepsouthRead More
Energy Crisis Committee outlines plans to ensure long-term energy supply in SA
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Sampson Mamphweli, senior researcher at the University of Fort Hare.Read More
Gqeberha car terminal handles a record 24 142 fully built units in July
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wandisa Vazi, managing executive at the Eastern Cape Terminals.Read More
Suspension of chicken import tariffs is a major win for South African consumers
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Paul Matthew, CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters.Read More
China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment
"One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies.Read More
Your medical aid probably does NOT cover everything if you land up in hospital
Gap cover is inexpensive, and it can save you from financial ruin when your medical aid fails you while you're in the hospital.Read More
McDonald’s in UK bans under 18s after 5pm – unless accompanied by an adult
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
European Jew gets death threats after buying Adolf Hitler's watch for R18m
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
CoCT to pay cash for excess power generated by (some) customers
The City says this applies to commercial and industrial customers for now and residential customers will be added later.Read More