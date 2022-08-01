Absa PMI falls below 50 points in July, most likely due to loadshedding





The Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has fallen from 52.2 points in June to 47.6 in July.

The recent bout of loadshedding is believed to be the reason for the decline.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is an index of the prevailing direction of economic trends in the manufacturing and service sectors.

The latest figures suggest that the manufacturing sector is experiencing a difficult start to the third quarter.

It's unfortunate that it's the fourth month or so that the manufacturing sector is showing signs of slowing. We know that the second quarter was quite weak for the sector, with specific factors like KZN flooding and other issues. Lisette IJssel de Schepper, senior economist at Bureau for Economic Research

We were hoping for a rebound in the third quarter and the PMI is suggesting that that isn't happening. Lisette IJssel de Schepper, senior economist at Bureau for Economic Research

PMI fell below 50. Below 50 technically means contraction. This is the first time since July 2021 when we saw the looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that hurt ouput. Lisette IJssel de Schepper, senior economist at Bureau for Economic Research

Listen to the audio below.