[LISTEN] Meet 'tall, dark, and Afrikaans' Capetonian, Emo Adams





Emo Adams was born in Mitchells Plain in 1978. He started his career in the entertainment industry, at the age of nine, when he played “Broe’tjie” in David Kramer and Taliep Petersen's District 6: The Musical.

He also starred in Kramer and Petersen's Kat & the Kings, with long runs in Frankfurt, Vienna, Las Vegas, and London.

He released his debut album Tall, Dark & Afrikaans in 2007.

In 2008, he starred as Solly in the miniseries Malan en Kie.

More recently, he presented Noot vir Noot and Jou Show Met Emo on kykNET.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Adams – scroll up to listen.