



South Africa's former first black President Nelson Mandela may have passed away in 2013 but his legacy and love for children remains celebrated and honoured.

The Centre for Early Childhood Development - an organisation responsible for children's advocacy - has released its second book honouring Mandela. It's titled Madiba: Our Children's Champion.

CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson spoke to the organisation's manager, Bridget Kahts, about the launch of the book. Kahts says the book celebrates the love Madiba had for children. She added that the book included an inspiring story of Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi.

We launched our first book in 2018, our first Madiba book on what would have been Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday. Bridget Kahts, Manager - Centre for Early Childhood Development

Now, four years later, we are excited for launching this book, and in this book we have a collection of President Nelson Mandela’s most iconic speeches about children, speeches on investing in education, speeches on the role of youth, speeches on building global partnerships for children, and also the importance of family. Bridget Kahts, Manager - Centre for Early Childhood Development

Through this book, we want to celebrate that legacy and also inspire others to be champions for children. The second part of the book is equally exciting - we are celebrating and honouring people who we see as children’s champions of today. Some of our names in the book, we have our Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, writing on his story and of inspiring children, we have our director, Professor Eric Atmore, well-known authors including Sindiwe Magona and others. Bridget Khats, Manager - Centre for early childhood development

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released