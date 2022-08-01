Gqeberha car terminal handles a record 24 142 fully built units in July
The Gqeberha Car Terminal has broken its own record by handling 24 142 fully built units in July.
According to Wandisa Vazi, managing executive of Eastern Cape Terminals the sector is in its busy season due to the global demand across various sectors.
The handling of vehicles at ports includes imports and exports of new vehicles.
The operational team averaged an output of 200 units an hour against a target of 180 units. The increase is attributed to the increase in imports of car manufacturers Suzuki, Tata, Ford, Caterpillar and Volkswagen.
VW hit its own record at the beginning of July, where we were loading 5300 units in one vessel on its own.Wandisa Vazi, managing executive of Eastern Cape Terminals
We operate 24 hours in all our terminals, but what we've seen and what we are focusing on is defintely to improve our efficiency.Wandisa Vazi, managing executive of Eastern Cape Terminals
We have improved our operation efficiencies by 11% since April, so we've seen that the units per hour that we load on a vessel was 180 in an hour. Now we are averaging 205 or 210 units an hour.Wandisa Vazi, managing executive of Eastern Cape Terminals
Listen to the audio below.
