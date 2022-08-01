Suspension of chicken import tariffs is a major win for South African consumers





© vanbeets/123rf.com

The South African Meat Imports and Exporters Association is pleased with government’s decision to suspend anti-dumping duties on chicken imports.

This was announced by trade, industry and competition Minister Ebrahim Patel in the Government Gazette on Monday.

The move by government's is to curb the rapid rise in food prices, particularly chicken which is one of the most affordable meat sources.

One hopes for at least a 6% reduction...it's going to be up to the local producers now to come to the party. The fact that they don't have a tariff now to compare against and up their prices. Paul Matthew, CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters

RELATED: Association warns of looming 'chicken price tsunami'

We have been lobbying with government for a moratorium of about three years, but we're very happy with a 12 month. It's definitely a great win for the SA consumer. Paul Matthew, CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters

Listen to the audio below.